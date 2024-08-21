Washtenaw County Millage Proposal Aims to Keep Seniors Safe, Secure, and Supported

Community News

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has taken a significant step to support the senior community by unanimously voting on July 10, 2024, to place an older person’s millage proposal on the ballot for the upcoming November 5, 2024, election. If approved by voters, this .5 millage will support, expand, and improve essential services for older adults across the county, ensuring they receive the care and support they deserve. Washtenaw County is one of only nine counties in the entire state without a dedicated senior millage.

By 2030, one in four residents will be over the age of 60 and they will outnumber those under 18. Today, residents 60+ make up 21% of Washtenaw County’s population, with 76,060 seniors. This demographic is the fastest-growing segment in the county. With the current absence of sustainable local funding, it is impossible to meet the needs of our older neighbors. Any further delays in securing this funding will leave our seniors at even greater risk.

The proposed millage will provide crucial funding for a range of services that directly enhance the quality of life for senior residents. These services could include:

Safe, Secure, Supported Housing: Providing essential support like food, grab bars, and chore work to allow seniors to stay safely in their own homes.

Providing essential support like food, grab bars, and chore work to allow seniors to stay safely in their own homes. Transportation : Ensuring seniors have reliable access to medical appointments, grocery stores, and recreation.

: Ensuring seniors have reliable access to medical appointments, grocery stores, and recreation. Health and Wellness Programs : Providing customized support and advocacy for the unique needs of older adults with health conditions including dementia, Parkinson’s, cancer, and depression as well as supporting their caregivers.

: Providing customized support and advocacy for the unique needs of older adults with health conditions including dementia, Parkinson’s, cancer, and depression as well as supporting their caregivers. Social and Recreational Opportunities: Reducing isolation by building connections at local community and senior centers, enriching the quality of life through social engagement, movement, lifelong learning, and intergenerational activities.

“This millage proposal is a reflection of our community’s deep commitment to honor and support our older neighbors,” said Gary Munce, Chair of the Say Yes to Seniors Washtenaw. “By investing in these vital services, we can ensure our seniors lead healthier, happier lives and continue to be active, engaged members of our community.”

The proposed .5 millage would translate to $0.50 per $1,000 of taxable value, meaning a home with a taxable value of $200,000 would contribute $50 per year, or approximately $4.15 per month. The funds generated will be carefully managed to maximize benefits, with a strong emphasis on transparency and accountability.

Community members are encouraged to participate in upcoming informational meetings and forums to learn more about the proposal and its potential impact. These events will provide opportunities for residents to ask questions, share their views, and become actively involved in the decision-making process. For more information about these events and the senior millage proposal, please visit https://www.sayyestoseniors.com, contact sayyes2seniors@gmail.com,or visit the “Say Yes to Seniors” Facebook Page. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our seniors and strengthen the fabric of our community.