Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development Opens Mini-Grant RFP

$320,000 will be available for mini grants that will address the root causes of racism, poverty, and trauma.

The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development’s (OCED) New Human Services Partnership (NHSP) will award eight grants of $40,000 each to eight local community organizations through the Mini-Grant Program. Organizations responding to the request for proposals will have an opportunity to access a one-year mini grant. Grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of trained community volunteers with content expertise, community knowledge, or lived experience.

The New Human Services Partnership is a collaboration between Washtenaw County and the City of Ann Arbor. The program aims to address the root causes of institutional inequity, racism, poverty, and trauma through various grant opportunities for local organizations. The Mini-Grant Program provides 12-month grants to eight local agencies. The aim of the program is to provide organizations with an opportunity to receive funding, try out new ideas, and foster partnerships between new agencies.

Director of OCED, Toni Kayumi, shares, “The New Human Services Partnership is a great example of cooperation between the City of Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County to fund innovative strategies to support our most vulnerable residents. We look forward to facilitating the review of grant applications that support local programs to help people in our community thrive.”

This round of funding will host a mandatory pre-bid meeting on Thursday, January 23 at 1:00pm Zoom information is posted below. Additional information and registration can be found on the website at www.washtenaw.org/NHSP.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://washtenawcounty.zoom.us/j/89928037508?pwd=dCL4VvR8tPbclzBBmYGITfM7WiGdGI.1

Meeting ID: 899 2803 7508

Passcode: 829918

To learn more about the New Human Services Partnership, please visit www.washtenaw.org/NHSP email Nicole Kennedy, Human Services Policy Specialist at kennedyn@washtenaw.org.