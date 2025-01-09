Washtenaw County Parks Acquires Grossman Property in Saline Township

Since its inception in 2000, Washtenaw County Park and Recreation Commission’s (WCPARC) Natural Area Preservation Program (NAPP) has provided funding to protect over 12,500 acres of land which includes the purchase of 37 nature preserves across the county.

WCPARC is excited to add the Grossman property in Saline Township to the list of protected land. The property, acquired in 2024, will be the first nature preserve purchased with NAPP funds and owned by WCPARC in Saline Township. It includes 45 acres with 3,700 feet (0.7 miles) of frontage along the Saline River and is expected to open to the public later this Spring with nature trails. This nature preserve is adjacent to the Leslie Neithammer Preserve and in proximity to the City of Saline’s Salt Springs Park. The acquisition of this preserve expands land protected near the historic salt springs that gave name to the Saline community and river. The location will also align with many opportunities for trail connections.

“Our family has been stewards of this land for over 60 years. We have cherished our good fortune of living on such a beautiful parcel. This transfer to Washtenaw County Park’s care will protect the property for generations to come,” Eric Grossman said.

Washtenaw County Parks was awarded a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant for a portion of the purchase price. The property was a priority for MNRTF because of its location on a river and for the potential trail connection to City of Saline parks.

Coy Vaughn, Director, Washtenaw County Parks, shares the importance of this acquisition, “Washtenaw County Parks is pleased to add the Grossman property in Saline Township to our portfolio of preserved land. The property signifies the commitment of the Natural Area Preservation Program to preserve the ecological integrity of the county. Staff will begin work to develop a trail system on the preserve for the public to enjoy. We appreciate the support from the MDNR Natural Resource Trust Fund to ensure the property is now protected for future generations.” In addition to the 2024 Grossman property purchase, NAPP also purchased an additional parcel at Whitmore Lake Preserve and Cavanaugh Lake County Park as well as purchasing three conservation easements protecting an additional 256 acres of prime agricultural land. NAPP worked with local partners and contributed funds to assist in protecting an additional 218 acres of natural area and prime agriculture land.