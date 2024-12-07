Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Hosts Its Second Grinch vs. Santa Wrestling Match

This holiday season bring some excitement to your kids’ hearts with an exciting rematch between Santa and the Grinch!

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds is hosting its second seasonal wrestling match, scheduled to begin at 2pm, Sat Dec 14, at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. Local vendors will be selling stocking stuffers and holiday gifts for those attending to browse.

Cilantro food truck will also be at the event, along with locally provided entertainment.

Anyone from the community is welcome and is encouraged to join in on the fun! The event will last until 8:30pm.