Washtenaw ISD Awarded $5.6 million Grant to Provide Early Childhood Educational Opportunities

With help from a federal grant, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) will continue to offer educational opportunities to preschool-age kids.

The WISD announced on July 22, the “Office of Head Start (OHS), a part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families, awarded a $5.6 million grant to the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) to continue providing Head Start preschool for 3- and 4-year-old students and Early Head Start home-based home visiting for families with children ages birth to 3.”

The grant designates the WISD as the fiduciary agent and coordinator of Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“This means the WISD offers some programming directly, such as Early Head Start, and then also works with local public schools and community-based organizations that provide high-quality, no cost Head Start preschool,” the WISD said.

The award will also allow the district’s Early Head Start services to expand to center-based programs in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, and represents a significant milestone in the district’s ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities for Washtenaw County’s youngest learners, the WISD said.

Young learners residing within the boundaries of the nine public school districts within the WISD’s service area can qualify for Early Head Start and Head Start services and programs: Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chelsea School District, Dexter Community Schools, Lincoln Consolidated Schools, Manchester Community Schools, Milan Area Schools, Saline Area Schools, Whitmore Lake Public Schools and Ypsilanti Community Schools.

“We are thrilled that the Office of Head Start continues to invest in the futures of young children from prenatal to five, right here in Washtenaw County,” WISD Board President Diane Hockett said in the announcement. “We are particularly excited to start offering Early Head Start Center-Based programs starting this fall that will serve children as young as 18 months through three years in a classroom setting.”

Families interested in no cost, high-quality preschool this fall for 3- and 4-year-olds can visit www.HelpMeGrowWashtenaw.org to learn more and apply.