Washtenaw United Starts Title Defense with Pair of Wins

Cover photo from Washtenaw United Girls Hockey

The Washtenaw United girls’ hockey team began it Division 2 state title defense with a pair of wins last week.

United opened with a 2-0 win over Livonia United Friday night.

Veronica Holmstrom put Washtenaw on top with a goal at the nine-minute mark of the first period.

The defensive battle stayed 1-0 until the third period when Daphne Grant beat the Livonia goaltender with a backhander to make it 2-0 with just under 14 minutes remaining.

Goaltender Trista Tracy and the United defense did the rest, keeping Livonia out of the net.

Tracy made 28 saves in net for Washtenaw.

United made it two straight with a 10-2 pasting of Livingston United Saturday.

Washtenaw started quickly with five first period goals and continued to pour it on with four more in the second for a 9-2 lead.

Sydney Clark, Caroline White, Kaylee Milligan, and Luciana Sweeney scored two goals each in the win for United.

Kaysi Hohner and Kendra Wagner scored one goal each.

Brynn Gordon and Sydney Clark picked up two assists each, while Madilynn Church, Grant, and Nora Stevenson had one assist apiece. Tracy made four saves in net for Washtenaw.