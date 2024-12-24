WCRC Prepares Roads for Winter with Salt, Sand, and Grit

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is ready to tackle winter storms with a priority system and tools to keep roads safe and clear.

As snow and icy conditions loom this winter, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is gearing up to ensure safer roadways across its jurisdiction. Responsible for winter maintenance on 1,649 miles of county roads and 598 lane-miles of state highways, WCRC’s dedicated crews deploy snowplows, salt, sand, and grit to fight slick roads.

How WCRC Tackles Winter Roads

WCRC performs winter maintenance following a priority system based on traffic volumes and road classification. This system focuses on:

Primary Routes: Major highways and paved roads, such as I-94, US-23, M-52, and US-12, are cleared first to maintain emergency access and keep the most heavily traveled roads operational. Secondary Routes: Subdivision streets and gravel roads are addressed once primary routes are cleared. During back-to-back storms, these routes may see delays.

WCRC may deploy up to 46 snowplows during major storms and spends an average of $3 million annually on winter maintenance, depending on storm severity.

Tools of the Trade: Grit, Salt, and Mix

To combat slick conditions, WCRC utilizes three key materials:

Grit/Sand : Provides traction, primarily on gravel roads and intersections.

: Provides traction, primarily on gravel roads and intersections. Salt : Applied when road temperatures are above 17°F; it is mixed with a blue anti-caking additive to enhance effectiveness.

: Applied when road temperatures are above 17°F; it is mixed with a blue anti-caking additive to enhance effectiveness. Mix (Salt + Grit): Used in colder conditions (below 17°F) to provide traction until salt begins working.

Plowing and Public Safety

During storms, safety remains WCRC’s top priority. Residents may notice snowplows passing with raised blades — this typically means drivers are heading to reload materials or assigned routes. WCRC reminds motorists to “don’t crowd the plow” and follow Michigan’s “Move Over” law, which requires slowing down and giving snowplows ample space.

Homeowner Considerations

WCRC acknowledges that snow pushed into driveways during plowing can be frustrating. However, due to the vast number of driveways in the county, plow crews cannot clear individual driveways. To minimize extra work, WCRC recommends shoveling snow to the right side of the driveway.

For more winter maintenance information and tips, visit:

https://www.wcroads.org/faq/winter-maintenance/