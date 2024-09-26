Webster Township is Thinking about Roads

With the voter-approved road millage in mind, Webster Township is looking to form a committee to get residential help in thinking about all things roads.

Township supervisor John Kingsley put this message out to the community on Sept. 26:

“Webster Township is looking for residents to serve on a committee advising the Township Board of Trustees (BOT) about our roads. In August, voters approved a road millage. The BOT has not yet passed a resolution on the make-up of this committee, but it appears that we would look for it to be primarily composed of residents with a liaison member from the BOT. I expect that the first charge of this group would be for them to come up with a 10-year plan to improve our local roads in conjunction with the Washtenaw County Road Commission. Residents who travel our “gravel” roads quite a bit throughout our Township would be great candidates for this committee (i.e. fireman, rural route mail delivery, bus drivers, etc.)”

The millage is $470,000 per year over 10 years, with a total of $4.7 million. The millage is intended to provide funding to maintain, reconstruct, resurface, or preserve roads in the township. The voters approved the millage by a 56 percent to 43 percent vote.

The idea for a roads committee has been talked about at recent township board meetings. The proposed charge or overall directive for the committee would be to conduct research, make recommendations, suggesting implementation strategies and providing overall educational information related to the local roads, bridges, and culverts in the township and then report the results to the board.

For those township residents interested in serving on this committee, please sign up from the township website either on the homepage under “Apply to Boards” or click on this link:

https://webster.broadcastgenius.com/lt.php?x=3DZy~GDLKnWaEpCq__9HWOR0~nFUiNf2kxthXXQ7I3bN6a4tzUy.yult5XUnmNE~ju4w

photo: A view down Walsh Road last winter in Webster Township. photo by Lonnie Huhman