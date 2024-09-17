September 17, 2024 Donate
Webster Township Police Report, August 2024

by

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 172 calls for police service in Webster Township, up from 158 the previous year, a 9% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 1,092, down from 1,211 for the same period last year, a 10% decrease.

Officers conducted 47 traffic stops, down from 49 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One assault
  • One vehicle theft
  • Ten crashes
  • One medical assist
  • Six citizen assists
  • Four welfare checks
  • One larceny
  • One identity theft
  • 13 mental health (11 to the same address block)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On August 18th, Deputies investigated a vehicle theft in the 7700 block of Walsh Road. The victim reported their John Deere tractor with brush hog attachment had been stolen from the property overnight. Deputies spoke with neighbors who reported seeing suspicious vehicles near the property but had no information on who may have taken the tractor. Deputies have been unable to locate the tractor or identify any suspects.

