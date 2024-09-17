Webster Township Police Report, August 2024

In August 2024, Deputies responded to 172 calls for police service in Webster Township, up from 158 the previous year, a 9% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Aug) are 1,092, down from 1,211 for the same period last year, a 10% decrease.

Officers conducted 47 traffic stops, down from 49 last year. Four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One vehicle theft

Ten crashes

One medical assist

Six citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One larceny

One identity theft

13 mental health (11 to the same address block)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On August 18th, Deputies investigated a vehicle theft in the 7700 block of Walsh Road. The victim reported their John Deere tractor with brush hog attachment had been stolen from the property overnight. Deputies spoke with neighbors who reported seeing suspicious vehicles near the property but had no information on who may have taken the tractor. Deputies have been unable to locate the tractor or identify any suspects.