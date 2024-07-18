Webster Township Police Report, June 2024

Calls for police service up 4% over last year.

In June 2024, Deputies responded to 173 calls for police service in Dexter Township, up from 166 the previous year, a 4% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jun) are 759, down from 874 for the same period last year, a 13% decrease.

Officers conducted 81 traffic stops, up from 51 last year. Fifteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One sexual assault

12 crashes

Five citizen assists

11 welfare checks

Two mental health

One fatal crash

One death investigation

Two disorderlies

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On June 4th, Deputies responded to the North Territorial Road and Winters Court area for an injury accident. Deputies arrived to find that an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) had been struck by a pick-up truck, and the driver of the ATV was seriously injured. The subject was extricated from the ATV by fire personnel and transported to the hospital. Based on the seriousness of the injuries, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was requested to go to the scene and conduct a thorough investigation. Based on the investigation, Deputies believe the ATV pulled into the roadway in front of the pick-up truck, causing the collision. Sadly, on June 14th, the driver of the ATV succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.