Webster Township Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service down 5% from last year

By Doug Marrin

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 122 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 129 last year, a 5% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 1,214, down from 1,340 for the same period last year, a 9% decease.

Officers conducted 11 traffic stops, down from 38 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Crashes 7

Alarms All Other 7

Suspicious Circumstances 6

Assist Citizen 5

Welfare Check 5

Animal Complaint 5

Assist Medical 4

Mental Health Call 4

Assist Other Law Enforcement Agency 3

Shots Fired 2

BOL 3

Disorderly Person 2

Sexual Assault 1

Reckless Driving 1

Assist Fire Department 1

Juvenile 1

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On September 23rd, the Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Officer (ACO) investigated an animal complaint in the 4700 block of West Joy Road. The complainant stated they have an indoor/outdoor cat which usually returns home every morning. The cat went missing for two days and when it returned, it appeared injured. The owner took the cat to an animal hospital where an x-ray was completed. The x-ray showed that the cat had been shot near its back leg. The complainant advised the cat’s leg would need to be amputated. The ACO has been unable to identify a suspect at this time.