January 27, 2025

Webster Twp Police Report, December 2024

In December 2024, Deputies responded to 82 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 120 the previous year, a 32% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Dec) are 1,576, down from 1,788 for last year, a 12% decrease.

Officers conducted four traffic stops, down from 32 last year. No citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One vehicle theft
  • 16 crashes
  • Two medical assists
  • Four citizen assists
  • Two welfare checks
  • Three mental health
  • Six animal complaints
  • One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On December 11th, Deputies investigated an Identity Theft / Fraud in the 4800 block of Hidden Brook Lane. The victim indicated that they were contacted by the bank inquiring about a recent account that was opened. The victim advised they did not open an account and then learned that somebody had opened an account in their name and deposited $75,000. The victim did some research and learned that the checks were deposited from a company in Ohio. When the victim contacted the company, they learned that the checks had been fraudulently cashed. The victim then learned that a company had been opened in his name with an address in Shelby Township, Michigan. Officers from Shelby Township made contact at the address and learned that the residents had no knowledge of the company or the victim. No suspect leads have been developed.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

December 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops432-88%458564-19%
Citations01291101-10%
Drunk Driving (OWI)00330%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total82120-32%15761788-12%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)64640%877967-9%
Robberies0012-50%
Assaultive Crimes0259-44%
Home Invasions0002
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0110743%
Vehicle Thefts10+40+
Traffic Crashes161323%108124-13%
Medical Assists20+1324-46%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)110%23225%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time1203074
Out of Area Time119312336
Investigative Ops (DB)04860
Secondary Road Patrol2304780
County Wide01020
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours7365271248.75
December 2024 Webster TWP Monthly Call ReportDownload

