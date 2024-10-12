Welcoming a New Principal to Saline Alternative High School and Liberty School

The new Principal of the Saline Alternative High School and Liberty School brings a philosophy of collaboration and doing what’s right for the students.

Dr. Amina Allen was introduced in the Oct. 11 Superintendent’s Community Message. Allen joined the Liberty School team in September, serving as the Principal of the Saline Alternative High School and Liberty School.

In the message, Allen said of her time so far at Saline schools, “I have enjoyed the professionalism and the shared commitment to doing what’s in the best interest of kids. I enjoy being part of a close-knit community with a strong philosophy of collaboration.”

Allen earned her doctorate from the University of Michigan and her Bachelor’s of Science from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). Before Saline, she was with Ann Arbor Public Schools as an Assistant Principal at Skyline High School and Pathways to Success.

Describing some of Allen’s personal life, the community message said she “lives in a multi-generational home with ages ranging from 3 to 73. She’s a mom to one daughter and an aunt to many nieces and nephews, including 3-year old “baby” Amina.” Allen “enjoys reading, engaging in philosophical conversations, attending plays and concerts, visiting art museums, and the great outdoors.”

Allen said she “has especially enjoyed serving a building of multiple ages and abilities and seeing the ways the programs collaborate for social and emotional learning and growth.”

This fits right in with the mission statement of Saline Alternative High School which states the school’s staff “will guide all students in the development of an educational plan consistent with each student’s individual talents, interests, and aspirations. We will provide a comprehensive education and counseling program that will prepare our students for whatever endeavors they pursue beyond high school. We pledge to provide all students with the knowledge, skills, and technological literacy necessary to become informed, productive citizens in the communities where they will live and work. Our ultimate goal is for our students to become life-long learners.”

Welcome to Saline Dr. Allen!

Photo: Dr. Amina Allen. Photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools