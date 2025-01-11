Western Washtenaw Housing Solutions Town Hall Speaker Lineup Announced

The Western Washtenaw Regional Advisory Group is excited to present the speaker lineup for the January 18th Housing Solutions Town Hall. Local leaders and housing experts will present detailed examples of creative, solutions-based Michigan projects that could provide possible answers to the housing challenges facing Western Washtenaw County.

The program will kick off with a welcome from Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco, who helped facilitate the January 2018 Housing Diversity Town Hall hosted by former House Representative Donna Lasinski. “Where the 2018 discussion focused on the housing problems facing our communities, the 2025 Town Hall will be a showcase of solutions. We all know there are challenges, but, together, we can, and must, work to implement creative solutions.”

Paul Montagno (City of Chelsea/Carlisle Wortman), Michelle Aniol (City of Dexter) and Tara Cohen (Washtenaw County Offices of Community and Economic Development), will give context to the challenges that specifically face Western Washtenaw County, and many other communities throughout the United States.

The main part of the program will feature three sessions with speakers who represent dynamic groups doing important housing work in Michigan.

Kate Redman, the Co-Executive Director of Commongrounds Cooperative, will speak about how Traverse City’s innovative, mixed-use community center went from concept to fully formed community with workforce housing, common areas, and mission-driven organizations serving community through food, family, arts, and wellness.

Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of The Woda Group, will introduce Woda Cooper and their philosophy of creating attractive properties designed to fit the communities in which they are built. Woda has developed over 40 affordable communities in Michigan.

Chris Miller, a founding board member of The National Coalition for Community Capital, will share stories of how locally sourced financial capital, especially from non-accredited community investors, can start, support, or expand Michigan businesses, and community housing projects.

The Housing Solutions Town Hall is part of the 2025 MLK Day Events throughout Chelsea.

Date: Saturday, Jan 18th : 9 AM – noon

Location: Washington Street Education Center, 500 Washington Street, Chelsea

For More Information: Paul Montagno – pmontagno@cwaplan.com, Jane Pacheco jpacheco@city-chelsea.org