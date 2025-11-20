What’s the Buzz about Saline FTC Robotics?

Photos by Heather Finch

Tuesday, November 11, 2025, saw Saline’s first-ever First Technical Challenge (FTC) League Event take place in Saline High School’s new STEAM center, which opened this fall. Nine teams from the South Central Michigan League were in attendance, including all four Saline Middle School teams.

The four teams representing Saline were: 10644 Cybugs, 10645 Hornet Hackers, 15555 S.W.A.R.M., and 26606 H.I.V.E. All four teams have had an impressive start to the season, with each one earning an invitation in the first two weeks of the season to one of two Michigan State Championships in December.

All four teams took home individual awards as well at their first competitions. Cybugs and H.I.V.E. teamed up to win the alliance at the Chelsea Qualifier.

S.W.A.R.M. will be attending the Southeast Championship at Grand Blanc High School, December 13 and 14, while the other three teams will be attending the North West Championship at the Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon, December 12 and 13.

“It’s a very dynamic game this year,” says Cybugs mentor Corey LaRose. “The teams that know how to cooperate will do well at states this year.” Their bot performed impressively, winning all but one match at this event. The points they earned here propelled them into fifth place in the league, the highest of the Saline teams. The other teams fall directly behind them in sixth, seventh, and eighth place. H.I.V.E., S.W.A.R.M., and Hornet Hackers, respectively.

H.I.V.E. coach and Saline FTC coordinator Jeroen Spitael organized the event with First and SAS. He stood and welcomed all the teams to the new STEAM center with pride. His team eagerly showed me all the ways they worked through problems while building their robot, and the impressive system they built that allows for pressing a different button on the controller to launch each color ball.

Coach Aaron Atkinson of S.W.A.R.M. speaks highly of the program, saying, “It’s the hardest fun you’ll ever have. I haven’t slept in weeks.” He’s also quick to praise the new STEAM center. “It’s a beautiful space.”

A high school team mentor for the Hornet Hackers was excited about hosting this event here. “I wish more actual classes would be held here so we can be in the space more often,” he says. Regarding his team, he has high expectations. “There’s always room for improvement; I want to see them put more upgrades into the bot now.”

Hackers team members are very proud of their robot this year because “it’s 100% student-built. We have a good mentality, a positive attitude.” The team tells me they’re working on many improvements before the state competition.

Want to catch the teams in action? SAS FTC enthusiastically encourages you to stop by the STEAM center on Tuesday, November 25, around 6 pm for the next League Event.

After that, all four of your Saline teams will be competing in the Michigan South Central Robotics Tournament on December 6, at Saline Middle School. This all-day event is open to the public, with matches starting approximately at 11 am.

The Dec 6 and State Championships will be live-streamed. Information can be found at https://firstinmichigan.us/FTC/events/