Winter Warriors: Carhops Brave the Cold at Dexter A&W

How Dexter A&W’s carhops endure winter’s frosty weather with frosty mugs to deliver a classic drive-in experience.

Photo: General Manager Ashley and Rory carhopping in single-digit temperatures. Photo by Stella Kill.

Braving snow, frost, and freezing winds, the carhops at Dexter A&W embody dedication, delivering classic drive-in charm even in the harshest winter months.

Nostalgic Charm in Every Season

Drive-in restaurants are largely a thing of the past, made obsolete by their drive-thru successors, but where they remain, so too does their nostalgic charm. In Michigan, only a handful of A&Ws continue to offer full carhop service, and Dexter is fortunate to be home to one that has been serving customers since 1964. The building’s original architecture ushers patrons into this forgotten era of neon lights and roller skates, and although the carhops no longer deliver food wearing skates, its overall charm remains.

The Dexter A&W used to close seasonally in October and reopen in March, but as of 2019, the restaurant is only closed for various holidays and for a three-week reset around Christmas and the New Year. After this brief three-week hibernation, Rooty the Bear and all of the staff are eager to serve the community in snow, sun, and any weather in between. According to General Manager Ashley Humphrey, “The staff wants to work, and the community wants the food.” The decision to extend A&W’s season was fairly easy.

Photo by Delaney Krause

From Summer Rush to Winter Quiet

As one may expect, however, the lively atmosphere of warm summer days is a stark contrast to the quiet stillness of the frigid winter months. Staffing levels are significantly reduced, the outer 30 parking spots are rarely occupied, and mugs and trays are largely dismissed. In the summer, the restaurant requires two coolers filled with mugs to keep up with business levels, while in the winter, only one cooler is partially filled. Staffing levels face a similar decrease; the summer might see four or five carhops servicing the lot and anywhere from six to ten kitchen employees behind the scenes. In the winter, however, there are typically only one or two carhops and anywhere from three to six employees in the kitchen. The sharp decline in staff levels highlights just how much the season influences business at A&W.

In addition to reduced business and staffing levels, winter months at A&W bring long, cold days. There are few hands to do many tasks, and business really ebbs and flows; it’s either one or two cars at a time, or all 14 canopy parking spots filled at once. This evershifting environment requires its employees to be adaptable both during slow periods and busy rushes. And while it’s nice and toasty by the fryer and grill for kitchen employees, the carhops must brave winter’s elements as well as its inconsistent business levels.

There is rarely an occasion when A&W will close due to temperatures or weather; in fact, in the past five years, A&W has not closed for a single full day due to weather. There have been rare half-days in which the restaurant closed early to allow its staff to travel home safely ahead of a storm, but otherwise, regardless of the weather, the carhops must dress accordingly.

Photo by Delaney Krause

Battling the Cold: Strategizing for Winter Work

Each carhop has their system of layering, but the general consensus in the wintertime is at least three layers on top and a minimum of two on bottom. Most carhops opt out of wearing a large coat layer, as it is too constricting to transport food and drinks, and upon sitting inside for an extended period, it is too warm to work in. Instead, vests and small windbreakers act as the outermost layer– stacked atop a thermal long-sleeve and one or two sweatshirts.

Most carhops also wear two pairs of socks and hats or headbands for ear protection, but gloves present a challenge when using their tablets, transporting food, and making change. Convertible mittens are somewhat effective, but most carhops opt to go gloveless for the sake of ease. As a workaround, carhops have become quite creative– using regular and battery-operated hand warmers, electric hand muffs, or even dashing back to the kitchen to warm their hands under the food lamps for a moment of relief. Despite the cold, their frozen fingers are often quickly soothed.

Due to business being generally slow in the winter, carhops are typically only outside for one transaction or activity at a time (i.e. dropping off food, picking up a tray, or responding to hazard lights). In instances where multiple cars have pulled in at once, and carhops must stay outside between transactions, the cold is the most difficult to withstand. In the same breath, these pockets of business require the carhops to move much more, thus generating a significant increase in body heat. Ultimately, it is not comfortable, but it is extremely manageable.

Having been open for the past five winters, it is clear that business levels are high enough to justify operating out of season for this location. Nevertheless, the business is constantly seeking strategies to pacify the lull of these winter months. Starting last winter, A&W released recurring daily specials; the initial intent was to phase these specials out once summer business levels arrived, but the deals were too good to let go. As such, with slight modifications, A&W has decided to reimplement these daily specials for 2025 as well. The revitalized list is included below.

Photo by Delaney Krause

Balancing Tradition with Modern Comforts

At the end of the day, Dexter A&W strives to maintain tradition while modernizing what it means to be a drive-in restaurant. For example, the carhop’s touch-screen tablets stand in harsh juxtaposition to their vintage change dispensers, merging modern technology with a nostalgic feel. Regardless of the weather or the season, Dexter A&W remains committed to delivering a classic drive-in experience to its community. While less common in the winter, guests can still enjoy their food on a tray and their root beer in a frosty glass mug. In fact, winter might just be the perfect time for a root beer float in a chilled mug– it won’t melt! Ultimately, this blend of old and new ensures that Dexter A&W remains a beloved local staple, no matter the time of year.

Special Deal!

Show this article, in paper or online, to your carhop by February 28th, and enjoy a free small-size root beer float! This special cannot be applied to the daily special deals or to combos. We look forward to serving you soon./i