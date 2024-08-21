Woodland Meadows Back to School Family Night

STN Staff

School’s back! Start marking your calendars!

Woodland Meadows and Heritage School invite everyone in the community to join their Back to School Family Night on September 19th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This event is all about bringing families together, creating a sense of community, and welcoming new students to the school. You don’t have to have kids in the schools to join in the fun—everyone is welcome!

The evening will kick off with Bingo at Woodland Meadows starting at 5:45 PM, followed by Just Dance at Heritage at 6:00 PM.

A variety of food trucks will be available, including The Coffee Grind, Top Dog, Simply Spanish, Shawarma Chef, Papelón, Wing Shop, and Rite Spice. For dessert, Hello! Ice Cream & Gelato will be on site to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Come out and enjoy a night of fun, food, and community spirit!