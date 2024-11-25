Young Changemakers Launch “100 Kids Who Care Chelsea”

Empowering Young Leaders: 100 Kids Who Care Chelsea Unites Middle Schoolers for Local Impact

Photo: Founders Charley Cigan, along with her friends Norah and Ellie Hurst. Photo provided by Laurie Cigan

In a remarkable display of leadership and community spirit, a group of Chelsea middle schoolers is taking action to make a difference.

Inspired by a mother’s involvement in similar efforts at a young age, 12-year-old Charley Cigan, along with her friends Norah and Ellie Hurst, both 13, has founded 100 Kids Who Care Chelsea. This charitable organization empowers young people to support local causes. “The three girls attend Beach Middle School. Charley’s brother, Calen, 15, at Chelsea High School, also helped by creating the website and will be there supporting as well,” added Laurie.

“My mom was part of a 100 Women Who Care chapter in Manistee, Michigan. After learning about the charity, I formed a chapter in Lake Bluff, Illinois, where we were living at the time, 100 Women Who Care North Shore. After moving to Chelsea, I joined 100 Women Who Care Chelsea. My daughter has heard about the group, the meetings, and the causes since she was little. She has been interested in starting a chapter with her friends here in Chelsea.” shared Laurie.

100 Kids Who Care’s 1st meeting at the Chelsea District Library. Photo provided by Laurie Cigan

This is a simple idea with a big impact. The concept behind 100 Kids Who Care is straightforward but powerful: if everyone gives a little, they can make a big difference together. Laurie stated, “During the one-hour meetings, three members present on different local charities. After five-minute presentations, a vote determines which charity receives the collective donation.”

The goal of growing their membership and expanding their reach will help more charities. As the website states, the group “plans to 3 times per year! 100 kids x $10 per kid x 3 times per year = $3,000.” Each time the money goes to charities.

The group’s first meeting was on Sunday, November 23, at the Chelsea District Library. The founders are already planning for the future. ”Twenty-one kids came out to support. Faith in Action had the most votes. The girls will donate the money next week. A great first meeting, and we are looking forward to watching the group grow!” shared Laurie after the meeting. She also said, “The next meeting will be in February 2025. Once a date is selected, we will add it to the website.”

“This is just the beginning,” said Laurie. “We hope more kids will join us so we can make an even bigger impact on our community.” she included.How can one get involved? Check out their website and click the” Join Us” button. If you are wondering which areas are involved, Laurie and the website shared that they are “dedicated to making a difference in Chelsea and the surrounding areas (Dexter, Stockbridge, Manchester, Grass Lake, and surrounding townships).”

For more information or to get involved, visit 100kidswhocarechelseami.com