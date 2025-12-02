Youth-Led Giving Group Selects “Mikey and Me” for Latest Donation

Photo: Elle Rhodes presenting the donation to Mikey and Me. Photo by Laurie Cygan.

The 100 Kids Who Care of Chelsea gathered in early November at the Chelsea Party Loft, continuing their mission of inspiring young people to create meaningful change in their community. “The first meeting was exactly a year ago,” Laurie Cygan, a founding member’s mother, stated. At this meeting, the members selected Mikey and Me, a charity presented by Elle Rhodes, as the recipient of the group’s combined donation.

How does this group work? Laurie Cigan, who plays a prime role in 100 Kids Who Care, shared, “The concept behind the organization is simple: if 100 kids each donate $10, three times a year, the group can raise $3,000 annually to benefit local charities. At each meeting, three members present five-minute pitches about nonprofits of their choice. After hearing the presentations, members vote to determine which organization receives the collected funds.”

Founded by Beach Middle School students Charley Cigan and the Hurst sisters, Ellie and Norah, 100 Kids Who Care is a youth-led giving circle that empowers young people to make an immediate impact in their community. Cigan adds, “Members learn generosity, teamwork, and leadership while seeing firsthand how collective action can make a difference.”

Twenty-four young donors participated in the latest meeting, each contributing $10. The pooled funds helped form a substantial gift in support of Mikey and Me, which was later delivered by Rhodes.

“The event also marked a special milestone for the founding members of the Chelsea chapter: Charley, Norah, and Ellie. They were honored with a commemorative tribute presented by State Representative Kathy Schmaltz, who is also a member of 100 Women Who Care Chelsea.” Cigan proudly added. She also stated, “The tribute recognized the girls’ leadership, dedication, and the positive example they continue to set for young philanthropists.”

(L-R)Ellie, Nora, and Charley with State Representative Kathy Schmaltz. Photo by Laurie Cygan.

“At each gathering, three members typically present local charities to the group. Due to a last-minute conflict, only two charities were shared at this session—Mikey and Me and House N2 Home—with members ultimately voting to support Mikey and Me.” Cigan clarified.

This meeting marked the group’s third official gathering. Their next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, March 22, once again at the Chelsea Party Loft. Organizers are already looking ahead, excited to continue the momentum into 2026 and beyond. Any child can attend to take part in making a difference.

For more information or to join, visit www.100kidswhocareinchelseami.com