Dexter Considers Decorative Options for 2026 Main Street Reconstruction

At the June 24 Dexter City Council meeting, OHM Advisors’ Marcus McNamara presented preliminary design concepts for the planned 2026 Main Street mill and overlay project, which will stretch from the Main Street bridge to Baker Road. The discussion centered on early plans, ADA compliance, and aesthetic decisions, including how new concrete will blend with the existing paver brick sidewalks.

“This is a 2026 construction project,” said McNamara, noting that the timing aligns with a scheduled Washtenaw County Road Commission roundabout project at Main and Dexter-Chelsea roads.

Project Scope and Timeline

The City of Dexter approved OHM’s engineering design proposal on January 13, 2025. The project will include:

A varying-depth mill and overlay of Main Street and its parking lanes

ADA upgrades at the Main and Broad Street intersection

Pedestrian improvements on Alpine Street, including a rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB)

The construction phase is set to begin in May 2026, with bid letting scheduled for January 2026. McNamara confirmed the project remains on schedule. “We’re in preliminary engineering right now. We’re right on track with where we want to be.”

Decorative Concrete vs. Pavers

A key decision for the Council will be how to handle the look and feel of downtown’s level landings. OHM is seeking direction on whether to use standard concrete, stamped concrete designed to mimic brick, or other solutions.

“We’re going to need to take out all the level landings. They don’t meet current ADA code,” McNamara explained. He said all new landings must be replaced with poured concrete to meet slope requirements, and the Council needs to weigh in on how decorative elements should be incorporated.

ADA and Infrastructure Upgrades

The plan calls for new ADA ramps, push buttons for crosswalks, and updated pedestrian signal heads. Up to ten lampposts may be relocated to meet accessibility standards. In some areas, flower beds will be removed to accommodate new pedestrian features.

Importantly, the project will retain the current layout of travel lanes and parking spaces. “We are not proposing to change the number of lanes, the lane widths, or the curb locations,” McNamara stated. This also means bike lanes or sharrows are not part of the current plan.

The city has applied for $360,000 in Small Urban federal dollars to support the resurfacing effort.

Next Steps

City Council is expected to provide direction on the design of the concrete landings by July 15, 2025, to keep the project on schedule. Final plans are due to MDOT in October, with construction to follow next spring.

“This is going to be one of the most visible projects we do downtown,” McNamara said. “We want to make sure we’re hitting the mark.”