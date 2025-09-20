By Thelma Tucker

Looking for a fun, family-oriented event to attend this weekend? Look no further than the 42nd Annual Webster Fall Festival! This popular event will take place on Saturday, September 27 from 10am until 5pm on the grounds of Historic Webster Village, located at 5583 Webster Church Rd, Dexter, MI 48130, Admission and parking are free.

Co-sponsored by the Webster Township Historical Society and the nearby Webster United Church of Christ, the Fall Festival offers an abundance of displays, activities and entertainment for the whole family.

The Village’s historic buildings will be open to the public with trained docents onsite to share the history of the buildings and Webster Township. The buildings will come alive with activities such as a blacksmith demonstration by Alex Gleason in the Wheeler Wheelwright & Blacksmith Shop, school sessions in the one-room Podunk School, and old-time games, toys and candy for sale in the Kleinschmidt General Store.

Our annual Rummage Sale, full of treasures, will take place inside May Mast’s barn. The Taste of Webster, offering homemade baked goods, soup and scone mixes, snack crackers, cider, maple syrup, and locally grown popcorn along with specialty aprons cookbooks and kitchen collectibles for sale, will be in the Scout Cabin. At the Artisan’s Market, located inside the Crossroads Community Center, and outside between that building and the Scout Cabin, visitors will find original creations by local artisans.

Beginning at 10am, shoppers will be able to bid on a variety of items in the Silent Auction. These items, valued at $75+, will be on display underneath a tent on the village grounds. Final bids must be made by 2:45pm.

Two 50/50 raffle drawings will take place during the day at 1:05pm and 3:55pm. Raffle tickets are $1/each or 6/$5. Tickets sales will end 12:45 and 3:35. Winners will receives half the proceeds from ticket sales, and must be present to win.

Visitors will find a festive atmosphere and plenty of activities outside on the village grounds. Children will enjoy the Farm Animal Petting zoo under a big tent north of May’s Barn, and a Children’s Activity area with games and face painting. Classic cars, farm equipment and antique tractors will be on display around the village, and the Huron Valley Woodturners will be demonstrating lathe operation and displaying their wares. Beginning at 3:20pm, all children are invited to participate in old-time games on the Village Green.

Sheep dog demonstrations and an old-fashioned baseball game (Dexter & Chelsea players) will take place on the playing fields behind the Webster Township Hall.

Make sure to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage on a hayride through the farm fields and Scadin Woods located across the street from the village. The wagons depart from and return to the village.

On the other side of the Webster Church and Farrell roads intersection, kitty corner from the Crossroads Community Center, you will the Webster United Church of Christ. The sanctuary in this historic building will host an art show and sale by local artists entitled “People, Places, and Skies.” Also in the sanctuary, songstress Joanna Sterling will perform at 2 pm.

Additional live music throughout the day will include the Dexter Dulcimers on the Scout Cabin porch, and Fox Tree, Stout-Hearted Band, and the RFD Boys on the Dieterle Corncrib Stage. Visit our website websterfallfestival.org for the full schedule.

Food choices this year will include several food trucks – Raterman Bread, Whiskey Jacks BBQ, and Foodies Food Truck. Popcorn and beverages will be available for purchase all day.

This year’s festival is dedicated to five people who invested a tremendous amount of time and energy in the Webster Fall Festival over many decades: Gordon and Vesta Campbell, Dave and Anne Swanson, and Ted Fischer. A brief dedication ceremony will be held at the Dieterle Corncrib at 3:00 pm.

So much to do; so little time. Come and enjoy our beautiful historic village and all the activities of the day. For a schedule of activities and more event details, visit our website: websterfallfestival.org.