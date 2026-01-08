Artists Invited to Share What They Love About Dexter

The City of Dexter is inviting artists of all ages to help celebrate the community through the third annual public art display called “We Love Dexter.”

Entrants are encouraged to submit original creative works that reflect what they love about Dexter. Submissions may include photographs, drawings, paintings, poems, songs, short stories, or other artistic expressions inspired by the city’s character and charm. Selected pieces will be displayed throughout the community during the month of February.

Artwork must be no larger than 11 by 14 inches and should include a tag with the artist’s name, the title of the piece, and contact information. All submissions are due by January 16 and should be delivered to Dexter City Hall, 3515 Broad Street.

The project is sponsored by the City of Dexter’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee and is intended to showcase the creativity of the community while highlighting what makes Dexter a special place to live.