Big Plans, Big Investments: Dexter’s New Budget Tackles Roads, Safety, and Parks Upgrades

From road repairs to new parks and tech upgrades, here’s how Dexter’s latest budget impacts the community.

The Dexter City Council approved the city’s 2024-25 fiscal year budget at its November 11, 2024, meeting. The budget addresses key projects, challenges, and strategic priorities aimed at maintaining and enhancing the community’s infrastructure, services, and fiscal health.

Highlighted here are allocations for personnel, infrastructure, safety, community amenities, environmental projects, and technology upgrades:

Personnel and Succession Planning

The city has seen significant staff changes, and succession planning is a high priority due to upcoming retirements in management roles. To support this, three new positions are included in the budget: an additional Department of Public Works (DPW) member, a Clerk/Deputy Treasurer, and a Finance Director/Treasurer “On Deck” position, which will ensure continuity as the current Finance Director plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year.

Dexter’s budget includes around $363,700 for the Treasurer’s office, reflecting an increase to cover succession planning costs as part of staffing transitions.

Public Safety

Dexter continues to prioritize public safety facility improvements. In 2022, voters approved a bond measure to upgrade the fire station, and the city is working with architects and project managers to complete this. For FY 2024-25, budget provisions include temporary facilities for fire services and ongoing project costs for the fire station reconstruction.

Key investments are directed at public safety. Dexter voters approved a millage that funds the fire station renovation, with $1,230,000 allocated from the general fund for this project​. Additionally, fire department costs are budgeted at $1,116,500, a 9.1% increase, largely for temporary facilities during construction.

Roadwork and Infrastructure

Dexter’s road rehabilitation plan, updated in 2023, outlines critical road maintenance and development for 2024-2025. Projects include improvements to Baker Road, Alpine Street, and Hudson Street, addressing both condition and usability for drivers and pedestrians. Additionally, the budget allocates $200,000 for the Dexter-Chelsea Connector, a trail project that will provide a pedestrian bridge using the repurposed Bell Road Bridge.

Dexter’s road projects are budgeted at $2,863,100, including $359,100 for Baker Road and $600,000 for Alpine Street parking. Additional road maintenance projects on Hudson and Forest Streets, among others, total over $1 million​.

Financial Health

The city actively manages unfunded liabilities, particularly in pensions and retiree healthcare. Dexter contributes more than required to its pension system to reduce long-term liability. A new funding policy for retiree healthcare has been adopted, and the FY 2024-25 budget reduces contributions due to prior years’ high funding levels.

In managing unfunded liabilities, Dexter is making concerted contributions beyond minimum pension obligations to strengthen its long-term financial position. No new funds are specified for the retiree healthcare system due to high previous funding.

Community and Recreation Amenities

The budget supports cultural and recreational programs, including Dexter’s bicentennial celebrations and improvements to Mill Creek Park North. Additionally, the budget includes funding for the Arts, Culture, and Heritage Master Plan, with events like the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival and enhancements to public art installations.

With $525,900 designated for parks and recreation (a 38.7% increase), Dexter aims to enhance Mill Creek Park North and support events like the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival. Dexter-Chelsea Trail improvements are funded with $200,000, with an additional $150,000 allocated to public restrooms.

Environmental Improvements

Dexter is focused on environmental improvements in parks and trails. A key project for 2025 is the Mill Creek Park North Playground, which will undergo design selection and crowdsourced funding to enhance community recreation.

$380,000 is allocated for parks and trail projects, including lighting enhancements under Main Street Bridge, designed to improve safety for trail users​.

Technology Upgrades

Investments in digital infrastructure include server replacements and ongoing IT improvements. This aligns with Dexter’s commitment to enhance accessibility and transparency, including updates to the city website and online budgeting tools.

The budget sets aside $39,500 for IT improvements, which include server replacements as part of ongoing digital infrastructure enhancements.

Overall, the budget reflects Dexter’s commitment to balancing growth with fiscal responsibility and enhancing community life through strategic investments.

The entire budget will soon be posted on the city’s website.