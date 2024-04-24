SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Border-to-Border trail improvements coming to sections in Lyndon Township

by Lonnie Huhman
by Lonnie Huhman
The Border-to-Border Trail is getting some fixes in Lyndon Township.

The following announcement went out on Lyndon Township’s website alerting people to some of the work:

“Starting next Monday, April 22, we will be closing the B2B Trail just north of the DTE Mtn Bike trails to repair the trail section …”

To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Grace Latz, a spokesperson for the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative/B2B Trail.

According to Latz:

• Starting Monday, April 22, we closed the B2B Trail just north of the DTE Mtn Bike trails to repair the trail section that the pavement has cracked and the fence has settled. The closure will last 2-3 weeks so we can remove and replace both the pavement and fence, for this 200-300 foot section.

• Starting Monday, April 22, we closed two more sections of the B2B Trail just south and north of Werkner Road to repair the trail section that the pavement has cracked. The closure will last 2-3 weeks so we can remove and replace the pavement, each section is about 200-300 foot long.

To add to this list of relevant work in the same area, Latz said in March, “there was Trail realignment work along M52, related to the Consumers Energy pipeline that went in last year. The trail segment east of M-52 Tunnel was closed for a few days for Consumers Energy to complete that work.”



