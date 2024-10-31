Chelsea Church Contributes to Local Charities

First Congregational UCC has had a busy year volunteering in the Chelsea community.

Beginning in spring, UCC supplied the Foster Care Closet in Washtenaw County with summer items for foster children, like sandals, swim wear, towels, toys, sunscreen, and raincoats. In the fall, they gave back-to-school items to the Foster Care Closet for children’s backpacks.

They also have shown appreciation to the Chelsea Police Department, Fire Department and the Chelsea Hospital ER employees with pastries from local coffee shops.

The Diaper Bank, which recently received Chelsea’s local 100 Women Who Care’s donation, has also been a charity UCC is supporting. First Congregational placed a crib in Chelsea’s Culver’s that the public was able to fill with diapers. The Diaper Bank is open every Saturday and Monday for all families needing diapers, feminine hygiene products and adult disposable briefs.

In the summer, they volunteered to scoop ice cream at the Chelsea Fair and set up a stand during the Classic Car Show of the Sounds and Sights Festival to sell baked goods, snacks and drinks for missions. The congregation gave to the organization called Jasmyn’s Voice, and raised $3,600 for autistic children to have iPads for learning and communicating.

A recent fall event was the fellowship of a soup luncheon during which many hands tied blankets for the Jackson Interfaith Shelter. They’ll supply around 30!

They also plan to help fill Thanksgiving baskets in November for Faith In Action’s families and will sponsor a family at Christmas, by providing their entire list of Christmas gifts in December.

On December 7th from 9-4 they will be hosting a Craft Show/Bake Sale at the church, (121 E. Middle St.) during Chelsea’s Hometown Holidays. If you are interested in being a vendor, tables are $30 and you may contact Kathy Grau at 734-353-0350.