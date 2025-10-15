Clara’s Dream: A Sensory-Friendly Adaptation of The Nutcracker

Ballet Chelsea has announced its upcoming performance of Clara’s Dream, a charming, hour-long adaptation of the beloved classic The Nutcracker. This enchanting show is scheduled for Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 2 PM in the Chelsea High School Auditorium, located at 740 Freer Road, Chelsea, MI 48118.

Ticket Information: Tickets are priced at $8.00 plus taxes and fees for general admission seating. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended, with sales commencing on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 8 AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ballet Chelsea’s Clara’s Dream Ticket Page.

About the Performance: Clara’s Dream invites young audiences into a magical world alongside the protagonist, Clara Stahlbaum, as she embarks on a fantastical adventure driven by a nutcracker doll gifted to her by her godfather. This delightful presentation will be narrated and include interactive elements to engage the audience and deepen their connection to the story. With a focus on inclusivity, Clara’s Dream will be offered in a sensory-friendly atmosphere, featuring modified lighting and allowing movement freely throughout the performance.

After the show, audience members will have the opportunity to meet the talented dancers, explore costumes up close, and enrich their experience with the magic of theater.

Don’t miss this unique experience tailored for young audiences and their families. Join us for a magical dance journey that promises to captivate and inspire! For more information, please contact: Jean Delwiche, [email protected], 734-475-3070.

Ballet Chelsea’s annual fundraiser is underway. The troupe asks you to consider donating to Partner With Us and elevating the art of dance in the community.