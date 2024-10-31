Dexter High School SRSLY Club Celebrates Red Ribbon Week to Promote Drug-Free Youth

On the afternoon of October 23, members of the Dexter High School SRSLY club marked the start of Red Ribbon Week by hanging red ribbons on lampposts around downtown Dexter and distributing additional ribbons with information flyers to local businesses. This initiative is part of a nationwide campaign that highlights the importance of youth remaining drug and alcohol-free and offers support for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.

The student leaders of SRSLY Dexter aim to bring the community’s attention to the critical role of supporting youth in making healthy choices, free from drugs and alcohol. Their efforts are designed to help foster a safer, healthier environment for all young people in Dexter. Kori Wilson, a Dexter High School junior and SRSLY vice president, emphasized, “I think it’s important because not many people know about it, or do something about it. That’s why it’s important to acknowledge it, even if just for a week.”

Community members are encouraged to wear red through October 31 in solidarity with Red Ribbon Week. For those interested in learning more about how they can support Dexter youth, SRSLY Dexter provides resources and information to prevent teen substance use and support teen mental health. To get involved or to learn more, visit www.srslydexter.org.

Photos courtesy of SRSLY Dexter