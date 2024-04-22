SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Earth Day: a High Priority Chelsea Rotary

by Chuck Colby
From Anne Nauts

Chelsea Rotary members met on Saturday April 21 to clean up the trash from the Park and Ride lot at M52 in Chelsea.  MDOT organizes volunteers 3 times each year all over the state to help keep Michigan roads looking good. The commuter lot was particularly cluttered with litter after the winter season so giving it a spring cleaning for Earth Day was a high priority for the Rotary Club. Volunteers request help from the public in keeping all our roads and parking lots free of waste paper, cans, and glass. Don’t be a litterbug! Do your part to help Mother Earth shine this spring! If you want to help the Rotary Club with service projects like this consider joining the club. Interested people are invited to visit Rotary on Tuesdays at from 12:15 to 1:15 at Silver Maples.

Tags: Earth DayRotaryTrash Clean up
