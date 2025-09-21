September 22, 2025

Local Giving Group Prepares Final 2025 Donation

Traci Husse

Every dollar goes to the recipient.

The Chelsea area chapter of 100 Women Who Care will hold its third and final Impact Award meeting of 2025 on October 7th at the Chelsea Train Depot. 

100 Women Who Care Chelsea Area is a membership organization of local women who increase their charitable impacts to Chelsea-area nonprofits by pooling their dollars into an amount that will have a significant impact for the awardee. 

Each year, members nominate local nonprofits to be the recipient of their donations. The group then holds Impact Award meetings three times per year to hear presentations by the selected nominees, ask questions, and vote to determine which organization receives the pooled donations for that meeting. Members each commit to a donation of $100 per meeting so this often results in donations of $10,000 or more for three local nonprofits each year

With the time commitment for members being only about three hours per year and the donation commitment only $300, this group truly maximizes their impact on the organizations they help. Their unique structure, along with the enormous effort of passionate volunteers, reduces administrative costs and ensures every dollar goes directly to the recipient

The final Impact Meeting for 2025 begins at 6:00pm with a social hour and light snacks. Presentations, Q&A, and voting begin at 7:00pm. Members are invited and guests are welcome at this free event. More information about this group and the current nominees can be found on their website

