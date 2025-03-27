Eat Well and Live Well by Shopping at a Farmers Market this 2025 Season

Can you visit all of these before the season ends?

Among the infinite reasons to enjoy living in and around western Washtenaw County, one of the best is the abundance of local farmers markets. From Stockbridge and Manchester to Saline and Ypsilanti–together covering almost every day of the week–there is always a well-stocked farmers market nearby.

Most people know farmers markets are filled with local products that are not only fresher and made with greater care than what’s found in a chain store, but also offer more variety in size, shape, color, and flavor. Frequently overheard questions include, ‘What is better than a pint of strawberries picked just this morning?’ and ‘How many blueberries is too many blueberries?’

But the role of farmers markets goes beyond dietary nutrition and supporting small businesses. They also serve as a safe and reliable opportunity for neighbors to connect, relax, and recharge. Many of these are filled with music, activities, storytelling, local history, civic engagement, and learning. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization working to support the growth of farmers markets across the country, “Farmers markets support emotional health by creating a cheerful space where people come together for laughter, fellowship, food, and fun.”

Some of the best farmers markets in Michigan happen to be right in our backyard:

Chelsea Farmers Market

In business for more than 25 years, the Chelsea Farmers Market participates in seven different food assistance programs, offering something for everyone. Open twice each week from May through October, this market has everything from apples and asparagus to coffee beans and crafts.

A colorful market display. Photo Chelsea Farmers Market Facebook

When:

May through October

Saturdays, 8am-1pm

Wednesdays, 1pm-5pm

Where:

Saturdays at Palmer Commons: 304 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118

Wednesdays at Chelsea State Bank parking lot: 1010 S Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Accepts:

SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, FMR, Prescription for Health, Senior Project Fresh, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/chelseafarmersmkt

Dexter Farmers Market

“The Dexter Farmers Market has such a sense of community,” says DFM Manager Marianne Wendt. “We have been adding new vendors along with all our regular favorites, which makes for a full market! Come visit and experience the fun, while shopping and listening to music!”

A beautiful day at the market. Photo Dexter Farmers Market Facebook

When:

Saturdays, 8am-1pm, May through October

Tuesdays, 11am-3pm, June through September

Where:

3233 Alpine St, Dexter, MI 48130

Accepts:

SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks

More Information:

https://dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php

https://www.facebook.com/cityofdexterfarmersmarket

Instagram.com/dexter_michigan_farmers_market

Twitter.com/@MiFarmers

Saline Farmers Market

“The Saline Farmers Market is your place for all the freshest local produce, eggs, meat, poultry, honey, maple syrup, breads, baked goods, crafts and more, year-round, we bring an incredible balance of high-quality food and gifts,” says Saline FM Manager Dana Turner-Queen. She continued, “Did you know we have the only weekly indoor farmers market in Washtenaw County? We may not for long! The Saline Indoor Farmers Market is seeking support to keep in business for the 23-24 winter season. Contact us today!”

When:

Summer Market: Saturdays 8am-12pm, May through October

Winter Market: Saturdays 9am-1pm, mid-November through April

Where:

Summer: 100 S Ann Arbor Street, Parking Lot #4, Saline, MI 48176

Winter: Liberty School 7265 N Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176

Accepts:

SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.cityofsaline.org/departments/farmers_market/index.php

https://www.facebook.com/salinefarmersmarket

More great farmers markets to explore nearby:

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Opened in 1919 and still going strong, this market is a can’t miss. Organizers are especially excited to revive some community favorites on hiatus since the pandemic. Cooking with EdibleWOW demonstrations take place at every second Wednesday of the month between May and September. Food Truck Rallies are from 5pm-8pm on the third Wednesday of each month between July and October.

When:

May through December: Saturdays and Wednesdays, 7am-3pm

January through April: Saturdays, 8am-3pm

Where:

315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Accepts:

SNAP/EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Market Fresh, Senior Market Fresh, Prescription for Health

More Information:

https://www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation/parks-places/farmers-market/pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/a2market

Dixboro Farmers Market

Connect with fresh food and local history at this charming, must-see market.

When:

Fridays, 3pm-6pm, May 23rd through October 24th

Where:

Dixboro Village Green: 5221 Church Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Accepts:

SNAP/ Bridge/EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks

More Information:

http://www.dixborofarmersmarket.org/

https://www.facebook.com/DixboroFarmersMarket

Manchester Farmers Market

“The Manchester Farmers Market is back in Chi Bro Park! Come see us for the freshest local produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts, plus food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities, all with a gorgeous view of historic downtown Manchester.”

When:

May through October

Thursdays and Fridays, 3pm-7pm

Saturdays, 9am-1pm

Where:

327 West Main Street, Manchester, MI 48158

Accepts:

CRC Wooden Nickels, FMR coupons, Senior Market Bucks, Senior Project Fresh, more expected (SNAP, WIC Project Fresh, DUFB)

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/acornfarmersmarketandcafe

Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

“We’re super excited to welcome back our fabulous returning vendors, new friendly faces with gorgeous local food, and a great lineup of talented musical guests over the season. In addition to our fun outdoor market, we continue to offer online ordering for convenient pick up,” says Pittsfield’s market manager, Tanya Andrews.

When:

Thursdays, 2pm-6pm, May through September (and online!)

Where:

6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Accepts:

Bridge Cards, P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescription for Health; some vendors accept WIC Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.pittsfield-mi.gov/760/Farmers-Market

https://www.facebook.com/pittsfieldtwpfarmersmarket

Stockbridge Open Air Market

“We have added Food Trucks the first and second Fridays of each month through September and our Market Music series from 5:30 to 7pm features great local talent,” says Suzi Greenway, the certified manager of the market. “We even provide chairs if you don’t bring one! Meet us at the Market!”

A kid zone with youth activities will also be set up each week.

When:

Fridays, 4pm-7pm, May through October

Where:

Stockbridge Town Square: 125 S Clinton St, Stockbridge, MI 49285

More Information:

https://stockbridgemarket.org/about

https://www.facebook.com/OpenAirMarketofStockbridge

West Willow Farmers Market

Operated by former US Marines, this farmers market is making a big difference in their community.

When:

Saturdays, 9am-3pm, June 17 through September 16

Where:

2057 Tyler Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/WestWillowFarmersMarket

https://travelinggatherings.com/listings/west-willow-farmers-market

Westside Farmers Market

Visit this market’s 20th season while you taste, shop, and listen to live, local music.

When:

Mondays, 3-7pm, June through October

Where:

Zingerman’s Roadhouse parking lot: 2501 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Accepts:

SNAP/Bridge, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/A2WestsideFarmersMarket

Whitmore Lake Farmers Market

“Join us weekly, 10am-2pm every Sunday, June-September for great local food and crafts, entertainment, activities, and educational opportunities; all while enjoying the view of the lake and park amenities. We will see the return of many of your favorite vendors and food trucks, as well as a few new faces. As the season progresses, we will enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, eggs, sweets, plants, and a few surprises!”

When:

Sundays, 10am-2pm, June through September

Where:

Northfield Community Park (9725 Main St, Whitmore Lake)

Accepts:

Senior Project Fresh, SNAP, more expected (WIC Project Fresh)

More Information:

https://www.twp-northfield.org/community_visitors/farmers_market.php

https://www.facebook.com/whitmorelakefarmersmarket

Ypsilanti Farmers Market

This farmers market is operated by the nonprofit Growing Hope, an organization that has supported the Ypsilanti community for almost two decades.

When:

Saturdays, 9am-1pm, May through October (and online!)

Where:

16 S Washington St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Accepts:

EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescriptions for Health, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Fresh

More Information:

https://www.ypsimarkets.info

https://www.facebook.com/YpsilantiFarmersMarkets

https://www.instagram.com/ypsimarkets

Additionally, check out these great farm stands nearby:

Acorn Market and Café (Manchester): https://manchestermarketmi.com/partners/acorn-farmers-market-cafe/

Agricole (Chelsea): https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/

Argus Farm Stop (Ann Arbor): https://www.argusfarmstop.com/

Dexter Mill (Dexter): https://www.dextermill.com/

Jenny’s Farm Stand (Dexter): 8366 Island Lake Rd, Dexter, MI 48130

Vestergaard Farms (Ann Arbor): https://www.vestergaardfarms.com/

White Lotus Farms (Ann Arbor): https://whitelotusfarms.com/