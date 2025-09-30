Ernest McSorley: The Last Captain of the Edmund Fitzgerald

As the 50th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s sinking approaches, John U. Bacon’s new book revisits Captain Ernest McSorley and the tragedy that claimed 29 lives.

By Doug Marrin

On November 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior in a powerful storm, taking with it 29 men and cementing its place in Great Lakes history. At the helm was Captain Ernest McSorley, a man whose reputation and career are at the center of John U. Bacon’s new book, The Gales of November, released on October 7.

Bacon portrays McSorley as a complicated but admired figure. “Very positive,” Bacon said when asked his opinion of the captain in a recent interview with the Sun Times News. “Now, I know he made some crucial mistakes that night. There’s no question. But he was, without question, the best captain on the Great Lakes. Even his rivals told me this.”

Capt. Ernest McSorley. Source: FindAGrave.Com

From Deckhand to Master

Born in Spencerville, Ontario, in 1912, McSorley’s family later moved to Ogdensburg, New York, where he caught “the boat bug” along the St. Lawrence Seaway. He started as a deckhand in 1930 and by age 31 became the youngest master on the Great Lakes, captaining the SS Carrollton. Over the years, he would command eight more ships, rising steadily until 1972, when Columbia Transportation tapped him to take over the Edmund Fitzgerald.

By then, McSorley was widely considered the best. “One of the guys on the ship with him three years earlier said that man could take 729 feet of iron and park between two other ships within five feet, like you’re backing up a pickup truck. This guy was the best,” Bacon recalled.

Author John U. Bacon speaks with the Sun Times News about his new book, The Gales of November, which explores the life and final voyage of Captain Ernest McSorley, the last master of the Edmund Fitzgerald. Photo by TRUiC.

Reputation Built on Skill and Nerve

McSorley’s reputation was not based on theatrics but on skill and nerve. “He was also the most aggressive. And your strength can be your weakness,” Bacon said. “So, he would never turn around, no matter how bad the storm. He’d just go, go, go, and usually, full blast.”

That reputation, however, contrasted with some of his decisions the night the Fitzgerald went down. “Tragically, two of his mistakes were two of his very rare cautious moves,” Bacon explained. “This guy’s not a cautious guy, but that night, he went the northern route down Lake Superior, the northern way, instead of going straight across. That was to avoid the storm. Basically, it’s a very cautious move, adding 14 hours to the trip.”

The Edmund Fitzgerald in the final stages of construction. Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

A Cautious Move May Have Imperiled the Freighter

Bacon noted that McSorley may not have been as familiar with the northern route, particularly near Caribou Island. Ironically, McSorley’s choice to take the northern route, a rare cautious move intended to skirt the worst of the storm, may have put the Fitzgerald in greater danger. “One theory is that they bottomed out in 11 feet of water somewhere near that island. That’s possible,” Bacon said.

North of Caribou Island lies Six Fathom Shoal, a shallow reef where the water is only about 11 feet deep. For a 729-foot freighter like the Edmund Fitzgerald, heavily loaded with iron ore, even brushing the lakebed could tear open the hull or weaken the ship’s structure. Some researchers believe Captain McSorley’s decision to take the northern route, usually a cautious detour to avoid the storm, may have steered the vessel too close to this shoal. If the ship “bottomed out” there, it could explain the sudden flooding that overwhelmed it later and ultimately led to its loss.

In shipping terms, bottoming out is when a vessel’s hull scrapes or strikes the lakebed in shallow water. Even a brief contact can tear open a ship’s bottom plates or weaken its structure, allowing water to enter the holds. For a heavily loaded freighter like the Fitzgerald, carrying over 26,000 tons of iron ore pellets, the risk was severe.

Edmund Fitzgerald and his wife taking a tour of his eponymous ship. He was the chairman and president of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1958 when his company, which owned the newly commissioned freighter, chose to name the vessel after him. Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

Loyalty of His Crew

Despite the risks, McSorley’s crew stood firmly behind him. “His crew loved him. He was very popular. He was very stern but fair, and the loyalty his crew felt for him was absolute, and very, very few captains had that,” Bacon said.

Bacon’s book also highlights McSorley’s balance of toughness and compassion. Stories from the early 1970s recall him bending company rules to ensure a young cadet didn’t miss the ship’s departure, or giving his crew time with family while unloading in port. These actions, while unconventional, underscored his reputation as both a demanding and caring leader.

Capt. Bernie Cooper of the Arthur M. Anderson who kept pace with McSorley and the Fitzgerald that night. The Anderson was trailing the damaged Fitzgerald when it disappeared from the radar screen. McSorley’s last words to Cooper at 7:10 p.m. on November 10, 1975, were, “We are holding our own.” Cooper turned his ship back into the raging storm, searching for survivors in vain. Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

The Final Voyage

The tragedy of McSorley’s story, Bacon emphasizes, is that the fatal voyage was to be his last before retirement. “He was on his last trip before retirement. His wife was waiting for him. He had tacked on this one last trip to pay for his wife’s medical bills,” Bacon revealed.

Photo of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s stern from a 1995 expedition to the wreck. Photo courtesy of Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum.

A Captain Remembered

Nearly fifty years after the Fitzgerald went down, Ernest McSorley remains a central figure in its story. Bacon’s The Gales of November brings him to life not only as the ship’s final captain but as one of the most skilled and respected mariners to sail the Great Lakes.

The book, released on October 7, offers new insights into the man behind the legend and the storm that sealed his fate.