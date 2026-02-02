Even In The Rain, Croswell’s All-Area High School Musical Shines

Singin’ In The Rain full cast. Photo by Lad Strayer.

If you need proof of the adage “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” Croswell’s All-Area High School production “Singin’ in the Rain” provides it. A cast of thirty-two, from fourteen area high schools, including students from Adrian, Clinton, Saline, Monroe and Tecumseh, became Croswell’s first production celebrating its 160th anniversary year.

Sarah Nowak, artistic director, with assists from choreographer Sydney Bramlett, vocal directer Wynne Marsh and orchestra conductor Mandy Kruse, created a show for the ages. From start to finish, Singin’ was fun. Costumes were a full palette of color. The kids wowed the audience with dances from around the world. The singing and orchestra combined to create music that was just magical. And the energy these kids brought was contagious.

Singin’ in the Rain smartly connects Croswell’s past with its present. Based on the 1952 movie starring Gene Kelly, it highlights the transition of movies from silent films to talkies, acknowledging Croswell’s own history as a movie theatre.

Nowak incorporated everything from the movie into the performance, including closing Act I with one of the greatest songs of all time – “Singin’ in the Rain”. Yuen became a true showman as he sang and tapped his way into intermission. Watching, all you could do was smile. And then applaud.

Kai Yuen as Don Lockwood singing in the rain. Photo by Ashley Sayles.

Kai Yuen, a senior at Adrian High School, could dance. He could sing. And he made you forget all about Gene Kelly. His love interest, Kathy Seldon, played perfectly by Jasmine Hajjar, a junior at Ottawa Hills High School, was sweetness personified. Her voice was angelic. And she danced fluidly. They became the couple that everyone was rooting for. Whether singing solo or together, this couple delivered sterling performances.

Every show has a surprise. In Croswell’s Singin,’ actor Trent Aneed, a senior at Adrian, was dynamic as Cosmo. His song, “Make ‘Em Laugh” was the highlight of the show. He was funny, He was colorful and the boy could dance. Tap dancing in musicals is special. It is the coordinated dance steps and the sound of the taps that thrills audiences. Aneed’s singing and dancing stole the show. It was a fun, truly exceptional performance. The audience loved every minute he was on stage.

(L-R) Trent Aneed as Cosmo, Jasmine Hajjar as Kathy Seldon and Kai Yuen as Don Lockwood. Photo by Ashley Sayles.

Carolyn Mohler, a sophomore at Whiteford High, played Lina, a ditsy, dumb blonde character, with a shrill instead of a voice. She was sneaky good in her portrayal. She was both likeable and disagreeable. She was conniving and dim-witted. She was the perfect Lina. And with every other character so likeable, it was up to her to be the antagonist.

Carolyn Mohley as Lina Lamont. Photo by Ashley Sayles.

Singin’ included a strong supporting cast, including Gage Sterling as R.F. Simpson, Alexander Rabideau as Roscoe Dexter, Noble Wilt as the production singer, Abigail Lipsitz, a junior at Saline as Zelda Zanders, Brenna Gifford as Miss Dinsmore, Trae Wesson as Rod and Camdenne Kruse, a senior at Clinton as Dora Bailey. Steve Cattell, as a member of the ensemble, is from Chelsea.

Singin’ was a technical success. Costume designer Sabriyah Davis put together colorful, period costumes. The costumes were true to the period and a star of this show. Choreographer Sydney Bramlett filled the stage with a beautiful sea of movement. Tap dancing. Salsa. Kick lines. Waltzes and the Tango. The dances were energetic and executed perfectly. One misstep came when Yuen and Hajjar were slow dancing in Act I. Yuen temporarily lost his balance and struggled to keep Hajjar from falling. They recovered, smiled and kept dancing. That is live theatre.

Singin’ In The Rain full cast singing Broadway Ballet. Photo by Ashley Sayles.

Kyle Mattoon was the wig, hair and makeup designer, which was exquisite. The hair was suited to the time. For thirty-two actors, that is no small feat. The set worked. Scene changes were flawless. The action was continuous and the use of the projection screen showing movies added so much to the fun.

Singin’ in the Rain is a wonderful production. The teenage actors did a remarkable job and were so deserving of the standing ovation they received at the end. The musical runs through Sunday, Feb 8th. Tickets can be purchased at croswell.org or by calling (517) 264-7469.