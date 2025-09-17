Report Tracks Firearm Deaths in Washtenaw County Over the Past Decade

Firearm deaths in Washtenaw County rose sharply over the past decade before falling to their lowest level since 2019. The Washtenaw County Health Department released the findings in its 2015–2024 Firearm Death Report, showing trends by age, race, sex, geography, and related arrests.

“We are encouraged to see fewer deaths in 2024, which is our lowest year for gun violence deaths since 2019,” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, Washtenaw County Health Department medical director. “Most of our local firearm deaths are from suicides. We urge community members to reach out for mental health support if you need it or if you are concerned about someone else.”

Key Findings

Between 2015 and 2019, 100 people died from firearms in Washtenaw County. That number increased to 155 deaths from 2020 to 2024, a 55% jump. However, 2024 showed a decline with 24 firearm deaths compared to 32 in 2023.

The average age of death was 42 years. People who died from homicide were younger (average 29 years old) than those who died by suicide (average 48 years old).

Suicides vs. Homicides

From 2015–2024, about 70% of firearm deaths were suicides and 30% were homicides. This balance remained stable across the decade, with suicides consistently the majority.

Demographics

Men made up the vast majority of firearm deaths at 87%, compared to 13% for women.

Race also revealed stark differences:

Homicides : 78% of victims were Black/African American, while 20% were white.

: 78% of victims were Black/African American, while 20% were white. Suicides: 83% of victims were white, while 12% were Black/African American.

Geographic Patterns

Firearm deaths were recorded across all parts of Washtenaw County, but some areas carried a heavier toll.

Homicides were heavily concentrated in Ypsilanti-area zip codes 48197 and 48198 , with rates far above the county average.

were heavily concentrated in Ypsilanti-area zip codes , with rates far above the county average. Suicides were more evenly distributed, but higher in rural and semi-rural areas such as Manchester (48158), Dexter (48130), and Chelsea (48118).

Trends in Homicides & Suicides

Homicides increased by 51% , from 25 deaths in 2015–2019 to 51 deaths in 2020–2024.

, from 25 deaths in 2015–2019 to 51 deaths in 2020–2024. Suicides increased by 28%, from 75 deaths in 2015–2019 to 104 deaths in 2020–2024. Firearms accounted for 46% of all suicides between 2022 and 2024.

Firearm-Related Arrests

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported a 67% increase in firearm-related arrests over the decade, rising from 644 (2015–2019) to 1,088 (2020–2024).

Most arrests involved concealed or illegal possession (43%) or firearm assaults and non-fatal shootings (36%).

In 2024, arrests fell to 154, echoing the decline in firearm deaths.

Sun Times News Area Analysis

The report also broke down firearm death rates by zip code. While every part of Washtenaw County was affected, certain communities experienced distinct trends:

48118 (Chelsea area): Firearm deaths rose from 46.8 per 100,000 people (6 deaths in 2011–2022) to 62.4 per 100,000 (8 deaths in 2015–2024). This represents a 33% increase .

Firearm deaths rose from 46.8 per 100,000 people (6 deaths in 2011–2022) to 62.4 per 100,000 (8 deaths in 2015–2024). This represents a . 48130 (Dexter area): Rates increased from 57.1 (9 deaths) to 63.5 (10 deaths), an 11% increase .

Rates increased from 57.1 (9 deaths) to 63.5 (10 deaths), an . 48103 (Ann Arbor west): Rates edged up slightly from 45.4 (25 deaths) to 47.2 (26 deaths).

Rates edged up slightly from 45.4 (25 deaths) to 47.2 (26 deaths). 48176 (Saline area): Rates held steady at 42.3, with the same number of deaths (10).

Rates held steady at 42.3, with the same number of deaths (10). 48160 (Milan area): Rates dropped from 66.3 (9 deaths) to 51.6 (7 deaths), a 22% decrease, one of the most significant improvements in the county.

These shifts show that while some suburban and rural areas saw increases, others, such as Milan and Saline, either held steady or saw improvements.

Public Health Response

The Health Department emphasizes suicide prevention and firearm safety. Free gun locks are available at the Health Department, Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The entire report can be found at https://www.washtenaw.org/1129/Health-Department