Firefighters Working to Contain Wildfire Near Houghton Lake

Photo: Photo of the smoke from the 2025 Roscommon County wildfire. Courtesy DNR



With fire danger extremely high across much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula today, firefighters are working near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County to contain a wildfire burning since Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, near the Roscommon State Forest Area.



The fire was reported early Sunday afternoon east of Old U.S. Highway 27, near the Clare–Roscommon county line. The cause remains under investigation. The fire is estimated to be approximately 85 acres in a marshy area of mixed pine and hardwood forest, where dry fuels and gusty winds have challenged firefighting efforts.



“Crews have been working through difficult terrain to contain the fire,” said Jeff Vasher, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Lower Peninsula resource protection manager. “High winds have made suppression challenging, but firefighters are holding the lines and continuing to reinforce containment.”



Resources on scene include DNR firefighters, local fire departments, bulldozers, fire engines and drone aircraft support being used for aerial mapping and situational awareness. The DNR urges the public to avoid the area while crews continue suppression operations.



Across northern Michigan, fire danger remains high to very high, driven by warm temperatures, low humidity and extremely dry vegetation. Open burning is not advised, and residents are asked to use extreme caution with any outdoor heat or spark sources.



“We are currently experiencing severe drought conditions across the mid-to-lower peninsula,” added Paul Rogers, DNR fire prevention specialist. “While there is some chance of rain tonight and tomorrow, expected rainfall amounts will not be enough to ease the drought or reduce the overall fire danger.”



Burn permits were suspended Friday, Oct. 3, to help prevent additional wildfires under these increasingly dry conditions. The DNR strongly urges residents to refrain from any outdoor burning until conditions improve.