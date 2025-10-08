October 08, 2025

Houghton Lake Fire 100% Contained; Crews Putting Out Hot Spots

STN Staff

MichiganPublic Safety

The Benzie Road Fire near Houghton Lake in Roscommon County, Michigan, is 100% contained, with fire crews putting water on remaining hot spots near the perimeter on Wednesday.

“They will be out there for the next several days, mopping up to make sure the fire remains contained,” said Jeff Vasher, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The fire was reported early Sunday afternoon east of Old. U.S. Highway 27 near the Clare-Roscommon county line in a marshy area with mixed conifer and hardwood forest. Resources battling the fire included DNR firefighters, local fire departments, bulldozers, fire engines and drone aircraft support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

