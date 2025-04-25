Garrett’s Space Breaks Ground on Transformative Mental Health Campus for Young Adults

Garrett’s Space, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention non-profit, is proud to announce the start of construction on its visionary residential campus for young adults experiencing mental health challenges.

The Garrett’s Space campus will offer an innovative, non-medical approach to mental health support designed to serve as a much-needed bridge between outpatient therapy and crisis-level inpatient care for young adults. With the construction of a creativity studio and a 10,000 square foot residence, along with the renovation of an existing home on the property, Garrett’s Space is laying the foundation for a new model of care.

“Our vision has always been to create a space that could make a real difference in the lives of young adults who are struggling with anxiety, depression, or suicidal ideation,” said Scott Halpert, Garrett’s Space Co-Founder. “Now, we are building it.”

Situated on a 76-acre property in Superior Township, the Garrett’s Space campus incorporates trauma-informed design principles.

“Our young adults are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis and there is currently nothing like the Garrett’s Space resource anywhere in the country,” said Dave Garcia, Executive Director.

Coinciding with its groundbreaking, Garrett’s Space has launched its “Bring Hope to Life” campaign publicly, co-chaired by local leaders and community philanthropists Linh Song and Ashley Oberheide. The organization has raised $9 million toward its $13.5 million capital campaign goal.

When its campus is completed and fully operational in 2027, Garrett’s Space will serve up to 200-300 young adults at the center annually. Surrounded by nature and a supportive community of social workers and facilitators, participants will engage in a wide range of evidence-informed, mood-lifting activities, such as support groups, movement, music, meditation, gardening, art, and nutritious cooking.

“We believe a space like this could have made a difference for our son Garrett,” said Scott Halpert, Co-Founder. “And we are convinced it will help thousands of other young adults find hope, connection and a path forward.”

Those interested in supporting Garrett’s Space’s “Bring Hope to Life” campaign can contact Marissa Alaniz, Director of Development, at marissa@garrettsspace.org or (734) 883-8160.