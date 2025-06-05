Leadership Changes at Saline Chamber as Michelle Dugan Departs and Lisa Bozzi Steps In

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a change at the helm as Executive Director Michelle Dugan steps down after three years of service to pursue a new calling in full-time ministry.

Dugan, who began her leadership at the Chamber in 2022, will be taking on a new role as Director at Waters Edge Campground and Conference Center in Howell, Michigan. Her final week at SACC was filled with gratitude and reflection.

“I loved engaging with people and demonstrating the value that the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce offers to our members and community,” said Dugan. “The only reason I left at the three-year mark—when our plans were originally set for five—was because I received a clear call into ministry. I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships built during my time at SACC and look forward to continuing to support business and community efforts in new ways.”

Stepping into the role is longtime Saline resident and Chamber supporter Lisa Bozzi, whose first full day as Executive Director will be Monday, June 9. And there’s no time to ease in—the Chamber’s highly anticipated Golf Outing is the very next day.

Bozzi is well-known within the Saline business community. She previously served as Chamber President and as Co-Chair of the Community Events Committee. Since 2017, she has worked as the Executive Office Coordinator at Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies.

“We wish Michelle the very best as she pursues her passion in ministry. She brought a wealth of experience to the Chamber world,” said Chamber President Molly Luempert-Coy. “We are excited to have Lisa Bozzi as our new Executive Director. Having served as past President and Community Events Co-Chair, she brings tremendous professionalism and organization to the team. Lisa is also local to Saline—a friendly face who is deeply connected within our community.”

For Bozzi, the transition is a meaningful continuation of her service to the city she loves.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue building on our current relationships and start new business relationships,” Bozzi said. “Michelle’s guidance and experience were beneficial to the chamber, board, and community. I appreciate her efforts and look forward to future community and business endeavors.”

Both women are embarking on exciting new chapters, and The Sun Times News wishes them the very best in their new roles.

For more information on the Chamber and upcoming events, visit www.salinechamber.org.