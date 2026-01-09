Lima Township Reaches Agreement with WAVE

Knowing the importance of the service for its residents, the Lima Township Board approved a new 3-year agreement with Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE).

The township approved a new agreement at their December meeting. The agreement has Lima paying $10,000 in 2026 and 2027, and then $12,000 in 2028 for services to residents.

WAVE provides door-to-door transportation services to residents and others in Lima Township.

Most of WAVE’s services are door-to-door, meaning they’ll pick you up and even walk up to your home and take you where you need to go and even walk you up to that door. All of their vehicles are ADA compliant and our drivers are certified in safety measures.

WAVE covers greater Western-Washtenaw with routes in communities such as: Webster, Scio, Dexter Township, City of Dexter, Lyndon, City of Chelsea, Sylvan and Lima.

Here’s some info for Lima residents:

Washtenaw Residents 60+ have no additional fares thanks to the Washtenaw Older Person’s Millage

Discounted Fares for People with Disabilities, Low-Income, and Youth through 12th Grade Within orange service area – $0.50 To the rest of Washtenaw – $2.50 Full Fares Within orange service area – $1.00 To the rest of Washtenaw – $5.00 Rides available 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday



Photo 1: WAVE bus. Photo Courtesy of WAVE

Map: WAVE Door to Door map. Courtesy of WAVE