Married Couple Competes Against Each Other in the W4 Country Idol Competition

Sarah and Bryan Gunter, residents of Ypsilanti, recently competed in the W4 Country Idol, a 20 year old tradition from the radio station. After a suggestion from a member of their church, the couple tried out last year on the final day of tryouts, where they ended up not qualifying. However, this year, they both quickly qualified, with Sarah trying out opening day, and Bryan on the 3rd day.

When asked about the type of music they sing, Bryan said, “Mostly I’ve sung things like Gavin DeGraw, Ed Sheeran, trying to stay in a more recognizable pop wheelhouse.” Sarah said that she sings, “a lot of Adele, some Celine Dion,”

The 12 qualifier tryouts were held at local bars in the surrounding area that supported W4 Country, such as The Blue Leprechaun and Stivers. The nature of the competition didn’t allow for duets, so the couple competed separately. “Otherwise, we would’ve sang together,” Sarah said. Despite this, she added, “It never felt like a competition between us. We were very encouraging toward each other.”

Both Sarah and Bryan individually made it to finale night, where they competed with 17 other singers. Bryan sang Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good,” which a previous contestant also performed. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to change his song and he did not make the podium. Sarah, on the other hand, sang “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele, which landed her 3rd place.

“That’s the cool thing about Country Idol,” Sarah said, “is that even though it’s through W4 Country, you don’t have to sing country.”

For this finale, W4 Country hosted 12 judges from various backgrounds, ranging from musical backgrounds, such as last year’s winner, to local law enforcement. “They score based on 4 categories,” Bryan said. “Whether or not they thought you sounded good, whether or not the crowd was involved, the overall quality of the performance, and the charisma and star-quality that the individual had.”

The first place prize was $2500, sponsored by Brighton Ford. The 2nd place prize was a $1500 gift card to Lewis Jewelers, and the 3rd place prize was a $500 gift card, sponsored by Long Drink. Additionally, each qualifier got a smaller gift card to Lewis Jewelers.

At the end of the competition, W4 Country announced that this was the final year of the contest, concluding the 20 year tradition. “They (W4 Country) said the Grande Finale at Revel Run was the best finale they’ve ever had. The venue was amazing, and there were 619 people that they said they clocked.” This event was the biggest performance for both Sarah and Bryan.

When talking about their favorite experience of it all, Bryan said, “Seeing Sarah win was really awesome, the people that sang were really supportive . . . There were probably a dozen of our friends. . . and it was just fun having our own people and having a group on our side.” Sarah answered, “My favorite part was the community, definitely . . . They’re very supportive, and it was super cool. Of course, winning was fun too.”

The couple, which originally met while singing at a karaoke bar, said, “We’re shifting our gears to focus more on doing worship music with our church, more singing for God’s glory moving forward.” You can likely find the couple singing at the 242 Church where they attend, or around the area at any given karaoke.