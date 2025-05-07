Milan Varsity Boys Basketball has a New Head Coach

Milan Area Schools (MAS) is looking to an alumnus and former player to lead the Varsity Boys Basketball team.

In filling a big role at Milan High School, Milan Athletic Director Herb Morelock announced on May 6 that “Milan Area Schools is proud to announce the return of Coach Bill Eaddy as the new Head Coach of the Varsity Boys Basketball team.”

“A Milan alumnus, Coach Eaddy brings a deep connection to the Big Reds program, both as a former player and as a previous head coach,” Morelock’s announcement said. “After graduating from Milan High School in 1986, he continued his basketball journey as a walk-on at Auburn University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance.”

Eaddy is a good fit for the role in that he knows the program quite well. According to MAS, he previously served as the Varsity Girls Basketball Coach from 2000 to 2003 and also led the Varsity Boys team for one season.

MAS said Eaddy’s “coaching career was paused due to professional obligations at Ford Motor Company, but now, recently retired, he’s eager to dedicate his full energy and time to the program.”

In the announcement, Coach Eaddy said, “I have as much time as it will take to bring Milan back to its former basketball glory.”

Believing this approach will create a strong, winning culture for the team; Eaddy plans to instill a tough, disciplined and physical playing style.

Morelock wrapped up the announcement saying, “Milan Athletics is thrilled to welcome Coach Eaddy back to the staff and looks forward to the leadership, commitment, and community spirit he brings to the program.”

Photo of Coach Eaddy courtesy of MAS