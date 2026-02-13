NOAA’s Spring Weather Outlook for Washtenaw

By Doug Marrin

A new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the current La Niña weather pattern is weakening and is expected to fade in the coming months.

Right now, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center lists a “La Niña Advisory” as still in effect. But forecasters say there is a 60% chance that conditions will shift to neutral between February and April, meaning neither La Niña nor El Niño will be in control

Neutral conditions are expected to continue through the summer. Ocean temperatures are close to average, not warm enough for El Niño, not cool enough for La Niña.

What Is La Niña?

La Niña is part of a natural climate cycle that starts in the Pacific Ocean near the equator. During La Niña, ocean water in parts of the Pacific becomes cooler than normal. That shift changes wind patterns and storm tracks around the world, including here in Washtenaw County.

In January, NOAA says cooler-than-average ocean temperatures were still present in the central Pacific. But warmer water is building below the surface, a sign that La Niña is losing strength.

What Could This Mean for Us?

La Niña winters in the Great Lakes region often lean colder and snowier than average, though not always. As La Niña weakens and we move toward neutral conditions. Late winter weather could become more variable. Storm tracks may shift. Temperature swings may become more common.

Michigan’s spring forecast will likely depend more on short-term weather patterns rather than a large global climate driver.

Which confirms what Michiganders have said for generations – If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute.