Positec Recalls Chainsaws and Pole Saws for Safety

Positec Tool Corporation has announced a recall of approximately 49,000 electric corded chainsaws and pole saws due to a significant safety hazard. These tools pose a laceration risk as the main switch can fail, causing the saws to continue running even after the switch is released.

The recall affects several models, including the Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw, Worx 8 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaw, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw, and Portland 9 Amp 14” Chainsaw. These products were sold between September 2024 and March 2025 at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and Harbor Freight.

Consumers should immediately stop using these saws and contact Positec for a free replacement. They can reach Positec at 888-997-8871 or via email at [email protected].

No injuries have been reported so far, but the recall is classified as a Fast Track Recall, emphasizing the urgency of the issue. The products were manufactured in China and sold in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit Positec’s website and click on the “Chainsaw Recall” link.

