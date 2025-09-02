Road Commission Explains Dexter Roundabout Plan Near Historic Viaduct

Image: Schematic of the planned roundabout at Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd in Dexter. Source: WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) held a virtual public meeting on August 26 to outline a major road project at the intersection of Island Lake Road (Main Street) and Dexter-Chelsea Road. The proposal to build a roundabout at the site has sparked controversy in the community, largely because of its proximity to the 132-year-old Pelham railroad viaduct that already serves as a traffic choke point.

Scope of the Project

Project Manager Kevin Dubnicki explained that the work is part of a larger package of improvements in the Dexter area, funded in part by a $1.6 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant. The Island Lake–Dexter-Chelsea roundabout will be joined by new turn lanes at the Dexter-Pinckney intersection and signal modernization at several Dexter city intersections.

“The new roundabout will improve conditions by allowing more of a free-flow condition for continuous movements through the intersection before the viaduct,” Dubnicki said. He emphasized that modifying the viaduct is outside the scope of this project due to cost and ownership constraints.

Plans also include pedestrian improvements, crosswalks, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons. To address the frequent problem of trucks getting stuck under the viaduct, the county will install over-height detection systems with warning lights to divert drivers before they reach the low clearance.

Timing and Closures

WCRC expects to submit bid documents to MDOT this winter, with construction beginning in 2026. Detours will reroute traffic around Dexter during the closure.

“We are still finalizing [the] duration,” Dubnicki said when asked how long the roads will be shut down. Senior Project Manager Nate Murphy added, “This project is going to take some time… It will start prior to school getting out, and it’ll probably, most likely will extend into the fall season as well.”

Property Impact

The roundabout will require some land acquisition. “We will be looking at those acquisitions right now and reaching out to those property owners… it will be fairly minimal,” explained Dubnicki.

Community Concerns: Congestion at the Viaduct

One listener brought up the concern of congestion around the narrow viaduct, describing the morning school drop-off rush:

“I travel under the viaduct multiple times a day… between about 7:15 am and 8:00 am coming through town, extreme congestion during the school year… Now [traffic] is probably 50 to 100 cars. I mean, [do] you see any relief to that morning traffic on Island Lake Road with this roundabout? I just feel like it’s really gonna back it up on Island Lake Road even more.”

Brent Schlack, WCRC’s Director of Engineering, responded that while congestion is inevitable at peak hours, the roundabout will help traffic recover more quickly than signals or stop signs. “There will be times that it will be congested, but it should unravel pretty quickly,” he said.

The resident pressed further, noting similar problems with other roundabouts in the area during evening commutes. Schlack acknowledged the concern but defended the project, saying, “Certainly people will adjust the routes. Again. It’s a balance, right? We’re balancing safety with congestion… We still believe that the roundabout is going to provide the best solution for this intersection and be able to unravel quickly.”

Next Steps

An in-person public information meeting is scheduled for September 16 at the Dexter District Library. A construction meeting will follow in 2026.