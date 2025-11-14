November 14, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Roy Sexton Named to INvolve’s Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives for 2025

STN Staff

BusinessSaline

Roy Sexton Named to INvolve’s Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives for 2025

Roy Sexton, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price and 2023 International President of the Legal Marketing Association, has been named to the INvolve Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives Role Model List for 2025. This is his third year in a row being recognized by the organization.

The Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists supported by YouTube showcase LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces across the world.

In their recognition, INvolve wrote, “Roy Sexton, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price, is a visible and authentic advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion. As 2023 International President of the Legal Marketing Association and current co-chair of their DEI shared interest group, Roy centers DEI in the organization’s strategy, leading impactful town halls and creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members.”

INvolve is a consultancy and global network driving diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of advisory solutions, awareness workshops, talent development programs, INvolve drives cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where all individuals can succeed.

About the recognition, Sexton said, “I’m incredibly proud to be recognized among such inspiring LGBTQIA+ leaders for the third year running. Visibility and representation aren’t just nice-to-haves — they’re essential. These awards go far beyond the fleeting buzz of personal recognition; they signal to the wider business community the real power of authenticity … of those who are brave enough to bring their whole selves to work, and to speak openly about it.”

Roy Sexton is the Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price. He is responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s overall marketing strategy and overseeing all projects and personnel in the marketing department.

Roy has also been recognized by a number of legal publications and organizations including Crain’s, INvolve People and Corp! Magazine for his leadership capabilities, particularly as an executive within the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout his career, he has served as a board member for a number of Michigan-based charitable organizations, such as the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and Ronald McDonald House Charities. He holds degrees from Wabash College, The Ohio State University, and The University of Michigan.

Latest articles

Roy Sexton Named to INvolve’s Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives for 2025

STN Staff

Grand Opening: Just Play Family Fun Center in Dexter

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com