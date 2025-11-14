Roy Sexton Named to INvolve’s Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives for 2025

Roy Sexton, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price and 2023 International President of the Legal Marketing Association, has been named to the INvolve Outstanding 100 LGBTQ+ Executives Role Model List for 2025. This is his third year in a row being recognized by the organization.

The Outstanding LGBTQ+ Role Model Lists supported by YouTube showcase LGBTQ+ business leaders and allies who are breaking down barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces across the world.

In their recognition, INvolve wrote, “Roy Sexton, Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price, is a visible and authentic advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion. As 2023 International President of the Legal Marketing Association and current co-chair of their DEI shared interest group, Roy centers DEI in the organization’s strategy, leading impactful town halls and creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members.”

INvolve is a consultancy and global network driving diversity and inclusion in business. Through the delivery of advisory solutions, awareness workshops, talent development programs, INvolve drives cultural change and create inclusive workplaces where all individuals can succeed.

About the recognition, Sexton said, “I’m incredibly proud to be recognized among such inspiring LGBTQIA+ leaders for the third year running. Visibility and representation aren’t just nice-to-haves — they’re essential. These awards go far beyond the fleeting buzz of personal recognition; they signal to the wider business community the real power of authenticity … of those who are brave enough to bring their whole selves to work, and to speak openly about it.”

Roy Sexton is the Chief Marketing Officer at Vedder Price. He is responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s overall marketing strategy and overseeing all projects and personnel in the marketing department.

Roy has also been recognized by a number of legal publications and organizations including Crain’s, INvolve People and Corp! Magazine for his leadership capabilities, particularly as an executive within the LGBTQ+ community. Throughout his career, he has served as a board member for a number of Michigan-based charitable organizations, such as the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and Ronald McDonald House Charities. He holds degrees from Wabash College, The Ohio State University, and The University of Michigan.