Saline Chamber Celebrates Year of Growth

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce recently gathered with members, partners, and community supporters to celebrate a year of achievements, highlighted by the Chamber’s successful 2025 programming and its milestone 50th Annual Holiday Parade.

The evening opened with a festive performance by the Saline Fiddlers, bringing music and community spirit to the gathering.

Special recognition was given to Past President Molly Luempert‑Coy, “We have done a lot in two years and its been an amazing run,” she said, “We launched a monthly newsletter to over 450 subscribers… and hosted our Legislative Luncheon Series,” which had sold out

consistently. Luempert‑Coy will co-chair the Events Committee for this year.

The Chamber introduced Annherst Kreitz as its new President for 2026, and she shared, “Molly was a constant visionary and helped the Chamber get to where it is today.” Regarding her new role, “It is my honor to step into this role as President,” she added, “I love the City of Saline and surrounding townships and have been involved in the community for many years.”

The Chamber also honored its outgoing board member, Monica Van Overmeer, who has served the organization and community for many years. President Kreitz shared, “She is a fixture in this community … and we want to thank you for all that you have done, not only for the chamber but for the city.”

Additionally, Thomas Mikula was welcomed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

As part of the celebration, guests participated in a lively silent auction and concluded the evening with an entertaining round of Heads & Tails, adding fun and energy to the night’s festivities.

Event sponsors included DTE, La‑Z‑Boy, Michigan Computer Supplies, Fox River Group, Hampton Inn & Suites, and Molly Luempert‑Coy. Additional supporters included LaFontaine, Kensington Hotel, Even Hotel, Travis Pointe Country Club, Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union, Lily’s, SAS Continuing Education, Salt Springs Brewery, Emagine Saline, Jalisco Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, Saline Flowerland, Borer Chiropractic, Gwen’s Cake Decorating and Etc., Saline Recreation Center, Jayne Tharp, Kevin Rogan, Paula Sawaski, and Costco.

The Chamber announced several key upcoming events: the Circle of Excellence Awards, the Annual Golf Outing, and the People’s Choice Awards. Additionally, the Chamber will soon unveil its newly redesigned website, created to enhance communication and support for members and the wider community.

For more information or to get involved, please contact the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or 734-429-4494.

Photo: (L-R) Annherst Kreitz, Monica Van Overmeer and Molly Luempert-Coy. Courtesy fo SACC