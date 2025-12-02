December 02, 2025

Saline Main Street Launches Community Gift Card Program

STN Staff

BusinessSaline

Saline Main Street has launched a new Community Gift Card that can be used at multiple participating businesses throughout downtown. The eGift card, created in partnership with Yiftee, is intended to provide a simple way for residents to keep spending local.

The card functions like a standard gift card but is accepted at a range of locations, such as Whitepine Studios and Fine Print Bookshop. Organizers say the program is meant to support small businesses and offer another option for shoppers.

“At Saline Main Street, we believe downtown should feel like your favorite small-town gathering spot—friendly, welcoming, and full of life,” said Mary Dettling, Executive Director. “The Community Gift Card is one more way we can lift up our local businesses while giving neighbors an easy way to share the love.”

The card is available for purchase online and can be delivered by text or email. It may be used as a general gift or by employers seeking a local incentive for staff.

There is no cost for businesses to participate. Merchants can enroll by contacting Mary Dettling at [email protected].

Gift cards are available at: https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/saline–mi-community-card.

Additional information about Saline Main Street is available at salinemainstreet.org.

