Saline Area Schools are Updated on the Hate Speech Incidents

Through his September 27 Superintendent’s Community Message, Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch updated the school district about the hate speech incidents at Saline High School.

In the update, Laatsch said:

“I want to acknowledge the desire for information and closure as our community seeks to heal from the incidents addressed in my September 14 message to our community. As of the writing of this newsletter, we are still not at a point where we are able to release details. We are aware that multiple media sources have released information, some of which is not factual. While we continue to await closure, please continue to actively speak out against discrimination and prejudice, and help us create a culture where everyone feels safe, valued, and respected. Our administrators take every report of bullying, hate speech, and harassment seriously, and that process begins with brave students who take notice and stand alongside their peers. Students are encouraged to speak with any trusted adult in our buildings, reach out to a counselor or social worker, and are encouraged to utilize the following resources:

Let’s Talk: A Saline Area Schools tool for sharing feedback with school staff when you’re not sure where to begin

Ok2Say: A statewide tool for reporting anonymous tips

Care Solace: A tool for navigating mental health resources

Saline Area Schools DEI page

Incidents of this nature are harmful and can leave a lasting impact on our student body and community. These incidents also don’t define Saline Area Schools. Let’s continue to focus on who we really are, and take every possible step to address and prevent it.”

In the Sept. 14 message, Laatsch said, “At the end of the school day on Friday, September 13, incidents involving hate speech were reported to Saline High School administrators. Administrators investigated immediately, reached out to victim families, and were able to identify students suspected to be involved.”

