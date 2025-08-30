August 30, 2025

Saline Clips Rockford in Battle of D1 Powers

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

In what many called the MHSAA’s top game of week one, Saline came out on top of a powerful Rockford squad 37-28 Thursday night.

Both Saline and Rockford are expected to make long runs in the D1 state playoffs in November, but it was the Hornets that came out on top in a back-and-forth affair at Rockford Thursday.

The Rams struck first with a TD run after recovering a Saline fumble for a 7-0 lead.

The Hornets answered with a five-yard TD run by Bryce Barbarino and after the Hornet defense recovered a fumble, Saline quarterback Tommy Carr hit Austin Abbate with a 32-yard scoring pass for a 14-7 Saline lead.

Saline got the ball back when Allen Sadov recovered a fumble to give the Hornets a short field to work with.

Barbarino punched it in for his second run of the game to push the Saline lead to 21-7.

Rockford answered with a late first half score and scored on the opening drive of the third quarter to tie the game at 21.

The Rams took the lead when they blocked a Saline punt and returned it for a score to take a 28-21 lead.

Saline answered with a long time consuming drive that was capped off by a scrambling to get free Carr tossing a seven-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Fidh to tie the game at 28.

On the ensuing drive, the Hornets defense forced a punt that saw the snap sailin into the endzone for a safety to put Saline on top 30-28.

Saline took the kickoff inside Rockford territory and a flea-flicker from James Rush back to Carr, who tossed a long pass to Abbate down to the Rams one-yard line.

Carr capped off the drive with a two-yard TD run to put Saline up 37-28 and that would be the final.

Carr finished 17-28 passing for 180 yards and two TD’s and rushed for a score.

Abbate finished with 91 yards receiving on four catches, while Lincoln Keyes added three catches for 25 yards.

Rush had a big night with 98 yards rushing, and had an interception and a forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball.

Saline will host Ann Arbor Skyline in the Hornets home opener Friday night.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Football

