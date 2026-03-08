Saline Girls Claim D1 District Title

The Saline girls’ basketball team used a stingy defense and an all-around team effort to claim the D1 district title with a 52-40 win over Dexter Friday night.

Saline held Dexter to 19 points in the first half and built a 30-19 lead at the break.

The Hornets defense clamped down o the Dreadnaughts in the third, allowing just three points and the lead grew to 40-22.

Dexter made a late push with an 18-point fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Saline rolled to the district title.

Halle Powell led the Hornets with 21 points on the night.

Harper Backus had a double-double of 16 points and ten rebound, while Keira Roehm added 11 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Sophie Roth chipped in with three points, Ayla Stager grabbed ten rebounds and scored one points, while Megan Sweet had three rebounds and two assists.

Photo from Saline Athletics

Saline used a stifling defensive effort to reach the finals with a 45-23 win over Ann Arbor Huron in the semifinals Wednesday night.

The Hornets defense smothered the River Rats in the first half, holding Huron scoreless and taking a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Huron finally got on the board in the third, but the Hornets pushed the lead to 27-10 and cruised in the fourth.

Powell led the way with 19 points and five rebounds.

Roehm finished with 13 points and four rebound, while Backus added six points and five boards. Stager scored five and grabbed seven rebounds, while Sweet finished with two points and five boards.

Saline improved to 21-3 on the season and will take part in what is considered the toughest regional in the state at Northville.

The Hornets will join three of the top ten teams in D1 at the regional, including #1 and #2 ranked Belleville and Howell, along with #10 ranked South Lyon East.

Saline will face South Lyon East at 5:30 Monday with Howell and Belleville following at 7:00 PM.