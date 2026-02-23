February 23, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Sends Four Wrestlers to MHSAA Division 1 State Finals

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Sends Four Wrestlers to MHSAA Division 1 State Finals

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Chelsea Expo

Saline will be well represented at the MHSAA Division 1 Individual State Finals after four Hornets punched their tickets with strong performances at regionals hosted by Saline Saturday.

Leading the way was Brice LaFleur (120), who captured a regional title with a dominant run. LaFleur opened with a technical fall in the quarterfinals, followed by a semifinal pin, and capped the day with a 4-1 decision in the championship match to claim first place.

At 144 pounds, Anthony James advanced to the finals with a pair of decision wins before finishing runner-up. James controlled his way through the early rounds but fell in the championship match to earn a second-place finish and a trip to state.

Jacob Clauser (150) also finished second after an impressive showing. Clauser recorded a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a pin in the semifinals before coming up short in the title match.

At heavyweight, Jericho Powe (285) battled his way to a runner-up finish. Powe pinned his way through both the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the finals, where he dropped a tight tiebreaker decision to finish second.

Levi Choby (165) picked up a win in the consolation bracket after falling in the quarterfinals but was unable to advance further.

With four state qualifiers—one champion and three runners-up—the Hornets will look to make noise when the state finals begin at Ford Field March 6-7.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Coursera

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline wrestling

Latest articles

Saline Sends Four Wrestlers to MHSAA Division 1 State Finals

Mike Williamson

Dexter’s Dye Qualifies for D1 State Wrestling Finals

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com